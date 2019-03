News / National

A Glen View 7 woman claims her husband fired her from a company they co-owned and dumped her for not giving him a male child.The matter came to light at the Harare Civil Court where Emily Masocha applied for a protection order against John Marufu accusing him of physical and verbal abuse."My husband fired me at our World Car Company where I was a co-director and replaced me with his girlfriend bragging that she had given him a male child."He assaulted me, took away my car and gave it to his girlfriend claiming that I had failed to give birth to a male child after having five daughters."He also claimed that I stole his $7000 and told me that he was preferring life with his girlfriend who he says was entitled to the fruits of his labour," she said.Masocha told the court although they were still legally married but the two no longer share any affection."Whenever I ask about his whereabouts he assaults me alleging that I am the one who pushed him away when I failed to give birth to a male child."I think his girlfriend has given him love potion because he is no longer treating me like his wife," she claimed.John did not deny the allegations.He told the court that his wife was the one who pushed him away and the two were going through a divorce."Emily wanted the business to collapse so I had to fire her and employ my second wife who had better respect for me."As a man I did everything for her out of love. I made her one of the company's shareholders but she opened separate accounts and stole my money."She didn't respect me as the head of the house and failed to give me a male child," he said.Presiding magistrate Tafadzwa Miti granted the protection order in Masocha's favour.