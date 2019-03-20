Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

FasterCapital's first round of funding 2019

by Tawanda Mutukwa
2 hrs ago | Views
FasterCapital (a virtual incubator based in Dubai, UAE) has finished its first round of funding on 16th, March, 2019. FasterCapital has attracted more than 250 submissions from more than 60 countries. The results will be announced in four weeks time.

This round is dedicated for startups interested in the incubation program where FasterCapital comes as a technical cofounder and invests up to 75% of the seed funding in each accepted startup.

FasterCapital closed the round with the announcement of accepting a new innovative startup from Australia (Bubble.Global) into its incubation program with an investment of US$150,000.

FasterCapital is a virtual incubator based in Dubai Internet City, UAE. FasterCapital has more than 24 graduated startups, 25 startups in incubation program, 270 startups in the acceleration program plus more than 680 regional partners and representatives and 200 offices worldwide. FasterCapital has invested more than 13 million USD since its creation in 2010.

FasterCapital has more than 100 internal developers with different skillsets who are already working on multiple projects.

Startups can apply to join our Virtual Incubator at:
http://www.fastercapital.com/entrepreneurs.html

FasterCapital accepts tech startups from all the 4 corners of Zimbabwe as it is a Virtual Incubator.

It also accept non technical entrepreneurs for tech startups which helps cover an untapped market and even accept ideas for incubation even when the entrepreneur has no minimum viable product (MVP) in other words just an idea or dream but needs the necessary funding

Source - Tawanda Mutukwa

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Anti-graft body to contest Chivayo ruling

1 hr ago | 75 Views

4 infertile couples to benefit from assisted reproductive grant

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Mliswa, Nduna dropped from Parly committees

1 hr ago | 108 Views

'Prophet' jailed for stealing cellphone

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Young Bulawayo artistes land MTN, Vodacom caller tune deal

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Armed robber arrested with AK47 rifle

1 hr ago | 130 Views

Zimbabwe revamping education system

1 hr ago | 81 Views

Priest wrecks marriage..WhatsApp chats expose illicit affair

1 hr ago | 110 Views

Teaching University or Research University: More than a case of to be or not to be

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Kirsty Coventry outraged

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Hwende must be allowed to do his work

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Only witches celebrate death in the village

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

Civil servants pay increase

2 hrs ago | 236 Views

Government intensifies crackdown on CSOs

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Entrepreneurship is key for economic Development in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

MDC Congress processes well on course

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

The best destinations for an ethical holiday

3 hrs ago | 38 Views

Zanu-PF chairperson admits stealing from GMB

3 hrs ago | 336 Views

Chamisa threatens to overthrow Mnangagwa's govt?

3 hrs ago | 1105 Views

Mtukudzi's daughter breaks down

4 hrs ago | 1301 Views

'She failed to give me a male child'

4 hrs ago | 839 Views

Julius Malema claims that SA 'is worse than Zimbabwe'

5 hrs ago | 1364 Views

PHOTO: Charles Mhlauri now selling eggs

5 hrs ago | 3605 Views

Queen Elizabeth consoles Zimbabweans

5 hrs ago | 1187 Views

Bulawayo challenged to engage govt on nagging issues

5 hrs ago | 217 Views

Mnangagwa and Matabeleland leaders finally find each other

5 hrs ago | 921 Views

Mnangagwa to support Gukurahundi victims

6 hrs ago | 715 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa cancel Bulawayo, Shurugwi rallies

7 hrs ago | 739 Views

Operation Florian to train BCC fire fighters

7 hrs ago | 262 Views

Airlifted leather sofas trigger PR disaster as Mnangagwa meets Idai victims

7 hrs ago | 2082 Views

Hwende disowns Twitter account

7 hrs ago | 553 Views

Teachers reject $129 salary deal

7 hrs ago | 1549 Views

Zanu-PF MP under fire for 'lying', deserting cyclone victims

7 hrs ago | 1122 Views

Victoria Falls tour operators dispatch helicopters, rafters to Chimanimani

7 hrs ago | 476 Views

Obert Mpofu's ex-employee freed on $500 bail

7 hrs ago | 189 Views

Gweru in major roads rehabilitation exercise

7 hrs ago | 141 Views

Bulawayo's fire brigade defies odds

8 hrs ago | 442 Views

Fuel shortages worsen

8 hrs ago | 492 Views

New telecoms tariffs loom

8 hrs ago | 260 Views

Auxillia Mnangagwa throws out chief, MP from event

8 hrs ago | 2734 Views

Mnangagwa comes face to face with bitterness of Matebeleland people

8 hrs ago | 702 Views

Mnangagwa forced to promote 4 generals he retired to second highest rank

8 hrs ago | 1724 Views

Chamisa's MDC on fire

8 hrs ago | 658 Views

Govt use of violence on its own people is tragic

8 hrs ago | 126 Views

Cyclone did not affect fuel pipeline, says Gumbo

8 hrs ago | 183 Views

Wicknell Chivayo acquitted

8 hrs ago | 277 Views

Zimbabwe blocks US$1bn pipeline project

8 hrs ago | 841 Views

Court to decide on Mphoko pension

8 hrs ago | 230 Views

Mliswa takes Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi head on again

8 hrs ago | 760 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days