Young Bulawayo artistes land MTN, Vodacom caller tune deal

News / National

by Staff reporter

IN the infancy of their careers, up-and-coming Bulawayo hip-hop artistes Redbee, Ravan and Shanga have landed a caller tune deal with South Africa's giant telecommunications service providers MTN and Vodacom.The song Mambo by Redbee has had a fair share of airplay on local radio stations and features up-and-coming musicians Rava, Shanga, Stuchi and Bacco.The youngsters are now in the same boat as the likes of renowned rhumba musicians Clement Magwaza and Madlela Skhobokhobo who have over three of their songs on the neighbouring country's caller tunes.Redbee (real name Babuse Mhlabeleli Tshabalala) said they were honoured to have their song on such a platform."As young artistes in the music industry, we are pleased to have landed the caller tune deal. A few people know of us here and we hope this will play a big part in the realisation of our dreams as we aim for greater heights. "The support we're getting from Zimbabweans based in South Africa who are subscribing to the caller tunes is encouraging," Redbee said.Redbee and Rava are slowly rising in the music circles as the former recently featured in Bajilla's debut song, My African Queen while Rava featured in the music video. Rava also announced that he will be releasing a single title Mina Ngedwa that will feature Madlela and Khuxxman.Commenting on the youngsters' achievement, Magwaza said they had done well for themselves. He, however, bemoaned local telecommunications service providers' failure to give young artistes such opportunities in order for them to kickstart their careers.