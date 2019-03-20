Zanu-PF members urged to show loyalty to party

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZANU-PF members in Bulawayo's Ward 28 have been urged to show their commitment and loyalty to the party by voting for the party's candidate, Kidwell Mujuru, in the council by-election set for March 30 in Bulawayo.Addressing a campaign rally in Cowdray Park yesterday, Vice President and Second Secretary of Zanu-PF, Kembo Mohadi, said the March 30 by election should be a turning point for Zanu-PF to win elections in Bulawayo."We must all remember that we're not voting for Mujuru but for Zanu-PF. Let's show our love and support for the party by voting for him in numbers. Let's put all differences aside and work for the party. Change must start here in Cowdray Park."Since 2000 up to now, we've been losing both general and local authority elections to the opposition. We can't rule the country and have opposition people in the local authorities. We therefore found it fit to dissolve and re-organise the structures as a strategy to win elections. It boggles my mind to see Zanu-PF losing elections to the MDC," said Mohadi.He said it was unfortunate that Harare and Bulawayo provinces, where the party leadership operates from, were represented by people from opposition parties."This must come to a stop. Let's make sure that the situation changes, starting with Cowdray Park. If ever there are any problems affecting progress and development in the party, we're here as the national leadership to assist in addressing the challenges."Let's continue supporting the party and trusting Zanu-PF. We got back our land after 23 years. We didn't mislead the country. We therefore can't mislead the country now. Young people should also know that they're not better than older people. Their time to rule will come," said Mohadi.He said opposition parties had nothing to offer and would not take the country anywhere since they have not made any sacrifices for Zimbabwe."Let's forget about opposition parties and stay positive. I know we have many challenges but together we can make this country a better place. All those who left the party are welcome to re-join so that we work together as a team."Let's shun tribalism because it will not take us anywhere. Politics is a game of numbers and togetherness. Let's work and think together as a team and win elections," said Mohadi.The Vice President pleaded with the electorate to give the new dispensation a chance, saying it would take some time for the Government to turn around the economy."The new dispensation is only nine months in Government. It's therefore impossible for us to move mountains in such a short period. We've gone for 20 years with no Foreign Direct Investment due to sanctions which were imposed on the country because of the MDC."Let's also give this young man a chance by voting for him. We'll show you what Government is capable of doing for its people. I want to commend the people of Zimbabwe for their resilience because it has not been easy for the country, but I want to promise you that we'll get there. As Zanu-PF we'll work flat out to fulfil our promises and stick to our manifesto," said Mohadi.He urged Cowdray Park residents to maintain and preach peace as they work for the party and the development of their area.Mohadi was accompanied by the party's Secretary for Administration, Obert Mpofu, deputy National Commissar Omega Hungwe and the party's heads of departments for health as well as indigenisation and economic empowerment, David Parirenyatwa and Mike Bimha. Bulawayo Provincial Affairs Minister; Judith Ncube, Politburo members Tshinga Dube, Angeline Masuku and Absolom Sikhosana, Chitepo School of Ideology Principal Munyaradzi Machacha and other senior officials from the commissariat department also attended the rally.Mohadi donated 60 tonnes of maize and 30 tonnes of rice to Cowdray Park residents.