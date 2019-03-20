Ex-Delta manager acquitted

News / National

by Staff reporter

A FORMER Delta Beverages manager Sindiwa Sachiti has been acquitted by Harare magistrate Tildah Mazhandu. He was facing charges of defrauding the brewer of over US$125 000.The acquittal came at the close of the State's case.Three other managers Marshal Ranganai Mazengeza, Muchaneta Ndachena and Blessing Mlunjana – who were alleged to have connived with Sachiti were also acquitted a while back.According to the State outline, in 2011 Sachiti, Mazengeza, Ndachena and Mlunjana allegedly hatched a plan to defraud Delta of US$125 000 after pretending that the beverages maker wanted to buy branded glasses from South Africa.Sachiti allegedly communicated with a South African company, AFCL that Delta wanted to buy branded glasses.A fake e-mail was allegedly dispatched by Sachiti with the approval of Mlunjana to authorise the payment of the intended purchase of glasses, the State had alleged.Mlunjana then reportedly forwarded the electronic transfer to Ndachena and Mazengeza for approval.Ndachena was employed as finance and administration executive at Delta Northern Region head office, while Mazengeza was finance manager in the lagers department at the Delta Southerton branch.With the aid of the fake e-mail, a part payment of US$30 000 was allegedly transferred by Delta into AFCL account on September 30, 2009.The State further alleged that after the delay in accessing the money, Sachiti and Mlunjana connived to use a Zimbabwean company, Silver Cloud as a conduit and a payment ofUS$60 000 was made by Delta into Silver Cloud account owned by Stanlous Mutaure.The money was then used to buy shares in companies listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange and a Toyota Hilux vehicle.Glasses worth US$5 000 and some promotional materials were imported, the State alleged.