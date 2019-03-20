Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ex-Delta manager acquitted

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A FORMER Delta Beverages manager Sindiwa Sachiti has been acquitted by Harare magistrate Tildah Mazhandu. He was facing charges of defrauding the brewer of over US$125 000.

The acquittal came at the close of the State's case.

Three other managers Marshal Ranganai Mazengeza, Muchaneta Ndachena and Blessing Mlunjana – who were alleged to have connived with Sachiti were also acquitted a while back.

According to the State outline, in 2011 Sachiti, Mazengeza, Ndachena and Mlunjana allegedly hatched a plan to defraud Delta of US$125 000 after pretending that the beverages maker wanted to buy branded glasses from South Africa.

Sachiti allegedly communicated with a South African company, AFCL that Delta wanted to buy branded glasses.

A fake e-mail was allegedly dispatched by Sachiti with the approval of Mlunjana to authorise the payment of the intended purchase of glasses, the State had alleged.

Mlunjana then reportedly forwarded the electronic transfer to Ndachena and Mazengeza for approval.

Ndachena was employed as finance and administration executive at Delta Northern Region head office, while Mazengeza was finance manager in the lagers department at the Delta Southerton branch.

With the aid of the fake e-mail, a part payment of US$30 000 was allegedly transferred by Delta into AFCL account on September 30, 2009.

The State further alleged that after the delay in accessing the money, Sachiti and Mlunjana connived to use a Zimbabwean company, Silver Cloud as a conduit and a payment of
US$60 000 was made by Delta into Silver Cloud account owned by Stanlous Mutaure.

The money was then used to buy shares in companies listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange and a Toyota Hilux vehicle.

Glasses worth US$5 000 and some promotional materials were imported, the State alleged.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Victoria Falls residents ring-fences jobs

1 hr ago | 166 Views

A dying (public) intellectualism in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 72 Views

Cyclone Idiai deaths shoot to 259 in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 199 Views

Manager moans over US$50K adultery damages

1 hr ago | 331 Views

Darikwa persuading Bonne

1 hr ago | 246 Views

Harare resident sues council over parcelling of stands in wetlands

1 hr ago | 112 Views

Natpharm to fast-track drugs procurement

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Zanu-PF members urged to show loyalty to party

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Govt dismisses cyclone rip-off

1 hr ago | 177 Views

Beitbridge modernisation to boost town's economy

1 hr ago | 94 Views

Hwende application dismissed

1 hr ago | 64 Views

Beira-Harare fuel pipeline to reopen next month

1 hr ago | 129 Views

Search on for missing persons

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Spanking ban: Where to now?

1 hr ago | 75 Views

2 failed marriages, a broken past define Mukanya

1 hr ago | 132 Views

Anti-graft body to contest Chivayo ruling

8 hrs ago | 950 Views

4 infertile couples to benefit from assisted reproductive grant

8 hrs ago | 931 Views

Mliswa, Nduna dropped from Parly committees

8 hrs ago | 1425 Views

'Prophet' jailed for stealing cellphone

8 hrs ago | 868 Views

Young Bulawayo artistes land MTN, Vodacom caller tune deal

8 hrs ago | 572 Views

Armed robber arrested with AK47 rifle

8 hrs ago | 1738 Views

Zimbabwe revamping education system

8 hrs ago | 892 Views

Priest wrecks marriage..WhatsApp chats expose illicit affair

8 hrs ago | 866 Views

Teaching University or Research University: More than a case of to be or not to be

8 hrs ago | 137 Views

Kirsty Coventry outraged

9 hrs ago | 532 Views

Hwende must be allowed to do his work

9 hrs ago | 153 Views

Only witches celebrate death in the village

9 hrs ago | 233 Views

Civil servants pay increase

9 hrs ago | 949 Views

Government intensifies crackdown on CSOs

9 hrs ago | 134 Views

Entrepreneurship is key for economic Development in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 71 Views

MDC Congress processes well on course

9 hrs ago | 115 Views

FasterCapital's first round of funding 2019

9 hrs ago | 59 Views

The best destinations for an ethical holiday

10 hrs ago | 57 Views

Zanu-PF chairperson admits stealing from GMB

10 hrs ago | 467 Views

Chamisa threatens to overthrow Mnangagwa's govt?

10 hrs ago | 4051 Views

Mtukudzi's daughter breaks down

11 hrs ago | 2916 Views

'She failed to give me a male child'

11 hrs ago | 1125 Views

Julius Malema claims that SA 'is worse than Zimbabwe'

12 hrs ago | 2010 Views

PHOTO: Charles Mhlauri now selling eggs

12 hrs ago | 6603 Views

Queen Elizabeth consoles Zimbabweans

12 hrs ago | 1652 Views

Bulawayo challenged to engage govt on nagging issues

12 hrs ago | 340 Views

Mnangagwa and Matabeleland leaders finally find each other

12 hrs ago | 1221 Views

Mnangagwa to support Gukurahundi victims

13 hrs ago | 929 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa cancel Bulawayo, Shurugwi rallies

14 hrs ago | 808 Views

Operation Florian to train BCC fire fighters

14 hrs ago | 296 Views

Airlifted leather sofas trigger PR disaster as Mnangagwa meets Idai victims

14 hrs ago | 2363 Views

Hwende disowns Twitter account

14 hrs ago | 607 Views

Teachers reject $129 salary deal

14 hrs ago | 1799 Views

Zanu-PF MP under fire for 'lying', deserting cyclone victims

14 hrs ago | 1283 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days