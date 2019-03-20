Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chipinge-Chimanimani route cleared

by Staff Reporter
38 secs ago | Views
There was a major break through this week after the once inaccessible road that connects Chipinge and Chimanimani was cleared to pave way for relief initiatives to now reach the affected areas in Chimanimani.

Hope is on the dawn as an alternative route that links Chimanimani and Chipinge has been re-constructed.

The development will enable rescuers to reach areas like Rusitu which were the most affected by Cyclone Idai.

At least the road is now accessible and food relief can now reach those affected by the cyclone.

The uniformed forces and community members are working tirelessly at the Skyliner juncture to aid transport and human movement.

"We have managed to reach Kopa-Rusitu where it was not accessible. We navigated this route so that relief will reach the area fast through road," said Captain Normal Hungotida from the Para regiments special forces.

Chimanimani east legislator Cde Joshua Sacco said the cleared road network will enable them to reach Rusitu-Kopa where most deaths were recorded.

Police have also cleared families to proceed with the burial of their loved ones who were identified, while those bodies which are yet to be identified and still are at the nearest hospital.




Source - ZBC

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

TB Joshua warns Nigerian govt over violence in supplementary elections!!!

5 mins ago | 9 Views

How correct could Nkomo be about Mnangagwa, Mugabe and Army today?

11 mins ago | 22 Views

The battle for MDC leadership continues

16 mins ago | 53 Views

'ED presidency expires in 2020' says coup plotter - this time, will earn hangman's rope

8 hrs ago | 8368 Views

Victoria Falls residents ring-fences jobs

10 hrs ago | 2249 Views

A dying (public) intellectualism in Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 1216 Views

Cyclone Idai deaths shoot to 259 in Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 3467 Views

Manager moans over US$50K adultery damages

10 hrs ago | 3215 Views

Darikwa persuading Bonne

10 hrs ago | 2099 Views

Harare resident sues council over parcelling of stands in wetlands

10 hrs ago | 973 Views

Ex-Delta manager acquitted

10 hrs ago | 963 Views

Natpharm to fast-track drugs procurement

10 hrs ago | 265 Views

Zanu-PF members urged to show loyalty to party

10 hrs ago | 278 Views

Govt dismisses cyclone rip-off

10 hrs ago | 777 Views

Beitbridge modernisation to boost town's economy

10 hrs ago | 387 Views

Hwende application dismissed

10 hrs ago | 719 Views

Beira-Harare fuel pipeline to reopen next month

10 hrs ago | 541 Views

Search on for missing persons

10 hrs ago | 947 Views

Spanking ban: Where to now?

10 hrs ago | 520 Views

2 failed marriages, a broken past define Mukanya

10 hrs ago | 1580 Views

Anti-graft body to contest Chivayo ruling

17 hrs ago | 1164 Views

4 infertile couples to benefit from assisted reproductive grant

17 hrs ago | 1185 Views

Mliswa, Nduna dropped from Parly committees

17 hrs ago | 1793 Views

'Prophet' jailed for stealing cellphone

17 hrs ago | 1061 Views

Young Bulawayo artistes land MTN, Vodacom caller tune deal

17 hrs ago | 674 Views

Armed robber arrested with AK47 rifle

17 hrs ago | 2221 Views

Zimbabwe revamping education system

17 hrs ago | 1054 Views

Priest wrecks marriage..WhatsApp chats expose illicit affair

17 hrs ago | 1428 Views

Teaching University or Research University: More than a case of to be or not to be

17 hrs ago | 262 Views

Kirsty Coventry outraged

18 hrs ago | 835 Views

Hwende must be allowed to do his work

18 hrs ago | 198 Views

Only witches celebrate death in the village

18 hrs ago | 363 Views

Civil servants pay increase

18 hrs ago | 1700 Views

Government intensifies crackdown on CSOs

18 hrs ago | 200 Views

Entrepreneurship is key for economic Development in Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 152 Views

MDC Congress processes well on course

18 hrs ago | 186 Views

FasterCapital's first round of funding 2019

18 hrs ago | 84 Views

The best destinations for an ethical holiday

19 hrs ago | 87 Views

Zanu-PF chairperson admits stealing from GMB

19 hrs ago | 600 Views

Chamisa threatens to overthrow Mnangagwa's govt?

19 hrs ago | 7197 Views

Mtukudzi's daughter breaks down

20 hrs ago | 4243 Views

'She failed to give me a male child'

20 hrs ago | 1385 Views

Julius Malema claims that SA 'is worse than Zimbabwe'

21 hrs ago | 2609 Views

PHOTO: Charles Mhlauri now selling eggs

21 hrs ago | 9665 Views

Queen Elizabeth consoles Zimbabweans

21 hrs ago | 2107 Views

Bulawayo challenged to engage govt on nagging issues

21 hrs ago | 400 Views

Mnangagwa and Matabeleland leaders finally find each other

21 hrs ago | 1596 Views

Mnangagwa to support Gukurahundi victims

22 hrs ago | 1201 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa cancel Bulawayo, Shurugwi rallies

23 hrs ago | 891 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days