Chipinge-Chimanimani route cleared

by Staff Reporter

There was a major break through this week after the once inaccessible road that connects Chipinge and Chimanimani was cleared to pave way for relief initiatives to now reach the affected areas in Chimanimani.Hope is on the dawn as an alternative route that links Chimanimani and Chipinge has been re-constructed.The development will enable rescuers to reach areas like Rusitu which were the most affected by Cyclone Idai.At least the road is now accessible and food relief can now reach those affected by the cyclone.The uniformed forces and community members are working tirelessly at the Skyliner juncture to aid transport and human movement."We have managed to reach Kopa-Rusitu where it was not accessible. We navigated this route so that relief will reach the area fast through road," said Captain Normal Hungotida from the Para regiments special forces.Chimanimani east legislator Cde Joshua Sacco said the cleared road network will enable them to reach Rusitu-Kopa where most deaths were recorded.Police have also cleared families to proceed with the burial of their loved ones who were identified, while those bodies which are yet to be identified and still are at the nearest hospital.