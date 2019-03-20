Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimra official mauled by dogs at Chinese factory

by Staff reporter
A ZIMBABWE Revenue Authority (Zimra) official was on Wednesday mauled by dogs at a Chinese-owned warehouse in Southerton during an operation to smoke out smuggling of goods into the country.

According to witnesses, the Zimra officials who were driving in a branded car went and parked at the entrance gate and proceeded to knock. A Chinese lady, one Alice Wang reportedly came out and reportedly watched as her dogs jumped on the female Zimra official.

Zimra spokesperson Francis Chimanda confirmed the incident and said the matter was reported to Southerton Police Station and investigations are in progress.

"A team of Zimra employees visited a client's premises on March 20, 2019 to conduct a routine verification," he said.

"Upon arrival at the premises the proprietor of the premises opened the gate to receive the officers, and two of their guard dogs came out of the premises and attacked one of the officers. The officer suffered injuries on the leg and was taken to the hospital by her colleagues for treatment."

However Wang denied reports that she set the dogs on the official, saying she regretted the incident.

"I didn't set the dogs. We know each other so as I was greeting her, my dogs probably felt jealous and attacked her. That was a mistake and we went to Southerton Police and we also took her to hospital," Wang said.

She said they are into the business of making sheets and comforters.

Witnesses told NewsDay Weekender that they suspected the mauling was planned because the business people were probably trying to hide something from Zimra officials.

"They keep dogs at their business premise and on this particular incident; they were trying to avoid being investigated. In these Chinese-owned premises, a lot is happening that must be investigated.

"They also have some cameras outside the gate and they were sure of what they were doing because they didn't want to be exposed. These people do all they can to cover-up their dealings," a source privy to the matter said.

Police at Southerton station confirmed receiving the report on Wednesday and said they later forwarded the matter to Mbare, since it falls in that jurisdiction.

