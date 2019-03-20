Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

BCC insists on forex for stands

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has shattered the dreams of scores of locals wishing to own homes, telling them to "shut-up" if they cannot afford housing stands that have been priced in foreign currency (forex).

This comes at a time residents have challenged the city fathers over the decision which they say discriminates against the majority of residents who are seeking land to build houses.

In December, council approved the sale of housing stands in United States dollars (USDs); a move residents said was anti-poor and likely to condemn thousands on the housing waiting list to being permanent lodgers.

Yesterday, BCC advertised 77 residential stands, measuring an average of 1 575 square metres in the Selbourne Park low density suburb, which are priced at a staggering US$26 565.

In the advertisement, the local authority advised that successful applicants would be required to pay a deposit of 25 percent and 15 percent Value Added Tax, while the balance would be payable in 18 months.

Bulawayo town clerk Christopher Dube said there was no going back on the pricing of stands in forex which Zimbabwe's second largest city hopes will shore up its sagging revenue base.
"I know there has been a lot of noise about who is going to afford stands priced in foreign currency when the majority is being paid in RTGS.

"But people should bear in mind that there are schemes that have not been completed. Where do you expect people to get the money to complete payments? People are struggling to pay, yet we have a local government to run," Dube said.

The BCC town clerk said they are targeting Zimbabweans in the Diaspora and locals with forex.

"We are targeting those in the Diaspora; we want foreign currency period! Locals who also have access to foreign currency can also purchase the stands," Dube said
Prior to the selling of the stands in forex, Zimbabwe's second largest city had come up with an arrangement under which residents paying their bills in foreign currency would enjoy a 50 percent discount.

But this arrangement, according to Dube, has failed to yield the desired results, with residents preferring to convert their forex and make payments in RTGS dollars.

"Nobody has been willing to part with their foreign currency in paying council bills. The arrangement had been that clients would be accorded a 50 percent discount if they pay in forex but that has not been received well. Some are saying maybe if the discount had been pegged at 70 percent; but we can't be seen doing that, otherwise we will find ourselves on the wrong side of the law.

"Maybe with the introduction of a new conversion rate in the monetary policy the situation will be different," Dube said.

 While residents have complained about the forex pricing regime that the municipality has adopted, arguing that owning a house will remain a dream for the average person, Dube said times are also equally hard for the local authority.

"We are in a very difficult situation; even if we want to provide housing for everyone people are not able to pay, simply because they don't have the money. As council we don't create money, yet we need it to run the local authority. Of late we had an arrangement of pre-selling stands whereby we asked clients to pay in advance, but in the current situation people have no money," he said.

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Cattle rustlers wreak havoc in Mat South

6 mins ago | 8 Views

Mnangagwa is a listening President: Jenni Williams

7 mins ago | 8 Views

Zimbabwe marriage age of consent raised

8 mins ago | 9 Views

Government starts fuel bonuses

8 mins ago | 15 Views

Cop steals car at police station

9 mins ago | 12 Views

Zimbabwe begins regional power exports

9 mins ago | 8 Views

Zimbabwe's first black woman to get driver’s licence

10 mins ago | 18 Views

When seers failed to see the Ides of March

11 mins ago | 5 Views

New UK border control measures will make life easier for traveling Zimbabweans

35 mins ago | 73 Views

Mwonzora checkmates Chamisa

42 mins ago | 119 Views

Mnangagwa returns from Angola

44 mins ago | 41 Views

NetOne moves in to restore communications services

45 mins ago | 26 Views

Musona fit for crucial AFCON encounter

46 mins ago | 28 Views

Mnangagwa moves to checkmate his rivals

59 mins ago | 118 Views

MDC hammers Mnangagwa over 'infantile and embarrassing love of flying'

1 hr ago | 64 Views

Even politicians will not divide us

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Ivy Kombo back in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 123 Views

Supa Mandiwanzira's passport return bid deferred

1 hr ago | 33 Views

ED is not the only Mnangagwa: Jonasi

1 hr ago | 80 Views

39 school kids feared dead

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Zimra official mauled by dogs at Chinese factory

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Chivayo to start work on Gwanda solar project

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Mnangagwa in Angola, leaves Mohadi in charge for a day

7 hrs ago | 2651 Views

Chipinge-Chimanimani route cleared

7 hrs ago | 2605 Views

TB Joshua warns Nigerian govt over violence in supplementary elections!!!

7 hrs ago | 888 Views

How correct could Nkomo be about Mnangagwa, Mugabe and Army today?

7 hrs ago | 2653 Views

The battle for MDC leadership continues

7 hrs ago | 2313 Views

'ED presidency expires in 2020' says coup plotter - this time, will earn hangman's rope

15 hrs ago | 11865 Views

Victoria Falls residents ring-fences jobs

17 hrs ago | 3197 Views

A dying (public) intellectualism in Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 1432 Views

Cyclone Idai deaths shoot to 259 in Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 4596 Views

Manager moans over US$50K adultery damages

17 hrs ago | 3907 Views

Darikwa persuading Bonne

17 hrs ago | 2598 Views

Harare resident sues council over parcelling of stands in wetlands

17 hrs ago | 1167 Views

Ex-Delta manager acquitted

17 hrs ago | 1166 Views

Natpharm to fast-track drugs procurement

17 hrs ago | 375 Views

Zanu-PF members urged to show loyalty to party

17 hrs ago | 359 Views

Govt dismisses cyclone rip-off

17 hrs ago | 940 Views

Beitbridge modernisation to boost town's economy

17 hrs ago | 462 Views

Hwende application dismissed

17 hrs ago | 992 Views

Beira-Harare fuel pipeline to reopen next month

17 hrs ago | 697 Views

Search on for missing persons

17 hrs ago | 1268 Views

Spanking ban: Where to now?

17 hrs ago | 734 Views

2 failed marriages, a broken past define Mukanya

17 hrs ago | 2365 Views

Anti-graft body to contest Chivayo ruling

24 hrs ago | 1336 Views

4 infertile couples to benefit from assisted reproductive grant

24 hrs ago | 1306 Views

Mliswa, Nduna dropped from Parly committees

24 hrs ago | 1957 Views

'Prophet' jailed for stealing cellphone

24 hrs ago | 1139 Views

Young Bulawayo artistes land MTN, Vodacom caller tune deal

24 hrs ago | 725 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days