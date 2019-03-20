Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ED is not the only Mnangagwa: Jonasi

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
IDEAL Zimbabwe leader Tinashe Jonasi, who is accused undermining President Emmerson Mnangagwa's authority, has said the head of State was not the only person called Mnangagwa and challenged the State to prove that the alleged slur targeted him.

Jonasi has filed for bail at the High Court after Harare magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa remanded him in custody.

He was represented by Nontokozo Tachiona of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights.

"The appellant is accused of insulting one Mnangagwa. The State has a mammoth task to prove that the appellant was referring to (His Excellency) Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa and to also prove that indeed there is no other Mnangagwa who could have been the subject of the talk," Tachiona said.

"It also has to prove that there was an insult in the words that he allegedly uttered and in the unlikely event that they prove this at a trial they will have to prove that what was said is untrue…until his guilt is proved."

Tachiona submitted that Jonasi's passport had expired, ruling out the possibility that he could skip the border to avoid prosecution.

She said her client was of fixed abode, residing in Matsikidze Village in Masvingo. Prosecutor Edmore Nyazamba will respond to the application on March 27.

According to State papers, on an unknown date, Jonasi was invited to DStv channel 405 for an interview and allegedly insulted Mnangagwa in his remarks, suggesting Mnangagwa was engaged in sexual proclivities with his advisor Chris Mutsvangwa's wife, Monica, the Information minister.


Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Cattle rustlers wreak havoc in Mat South

6 mins ago | 8 Views

Mnangagwa is a listening President: Jenni Williams

7 mins ago | 8 Views

Zimbabwe marriage age of consent raised

8 mins ago | 9 Views

Government starts fuel bonuses

8 mins ago | 15 Views

Cop steals car at police station

9 mins ago | 12 Views

Zimbabwe begins regional power exports

9 mins ago | 8 Views

Zimbabwe's first black woman to get driver’s licence

10 mins ago | 18 Views

When seers failed to see the Ides of March

11 mins ago | 5 Views

New UK border control measures will make life easier for traveling Zimbabweans

35 mins ago | 73 Views

Mwonzora checkmates Chamisa

42 mins ago | 119 Views

Mnangagwa returns from Angola

44 mins ago | 41 Views

NetOne moves in to restore communications services

45 mins ago | 26 Views

Musona fit for crucial AFCON encounter

46 mins ago | 28 Views

Mnangagwa moves to checkmate his rivals

59 mins ago | 118 Views

MDC hammers Mnangagwa over 'infantile and embarrassing love of flying'

1 hr ago | 64 Views

Even politicians will not divide us

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Ivy Kombo back in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 123 Views

Supa Mandiwanzira's passport return bid deferred

1 hr ago | 33 Views

BCC insists on forex for stands

1 hr ago | 67 Views

39 school kids feared dead

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Zimra official mauled by dogs at Chinese factory

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Chivayo to start work on Gwanda solar project

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Mnangagwa in Angola, leaves Mohadi in charge for a day

7 hrs ago | 2651 Views

Chipinge-Chimanimani route cleared

7 hrs ago | 2605 Views

TB Joshua warns Nigerian govt over violence in supplementary elections!!!

7 hrs ago | 888 Views

How correct could Nkomo be about Mnangagwa, Mugabe and Army today?

7 hrs ago | 2653 Views

The battle for MDC leadership continues

7 hrs ago | 2313 Views

'ED presidency expires in 2020' says coup plotter - this time, will earn hangman's rope

15 hrs ago | 11865 Views

Victoria Falls residents ring-fences jobs

17 hrs ago | 3197 Views

A dying (public) intellectualism in Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 1431 Views

Cyclone Idai deaths shoot to 259 in Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 4596 Views

Manager moans over US$50K adultery damages

17 hrs ago | 3907 Views

Darikwa persuading Bonne

17 hrs ago | 2598 Views

Harare resident sues council over parcelling of stands in wetlands

17 hrs ago | 1167 Views

Ex-Delta manager acquitted

17 hrs ago | 1166 Views

Natpharm to fast-track drugs procurement

17 hrs ago | 375 Views

Zanu-PF members urged to show loyalty to party

17 hrs ago | 359 Views

Govt dismisses cyclone rip-off

17 hrs ago | 940 Views

Beitbridge modernisation to boost town's economy

17 hrs ago | 462 Views

Hwende application dismissed

17 hrs ago | 992 Views

Beira-Harare fuel pipeline to reopen next month

17 hrs ago | 697 Views

Search on for missing persons

17 hrs ago | 1268 Views

Spanking ban: Where to now?

17 hrs ago | 734 Views

2 failed marriages, a broken past define Mukanya

17 hrs ago | 2365 Views

Anti-graft body to contest Chivayo ruling

24 hrs ago | 1336 Views

4 infertile couples to benefit from assisted reproductive grant

24 hrs ago | 1306 Views

Mliswa, Nduna dropped from Parly committees

24 hrs ago | 1957 Views

'Prophet' jailed for stealing cellphone

24 hrs ago | 1139 Views

Young Bulawayo artistes land MTN, Vodacom caller tune deal

24 hrs ago | 725 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days