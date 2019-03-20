Ivy Kombo back in Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

UNITED Kingdom-based gospel diva Ivy Kombo-Kasi arrived back in the country yesterday afternoon for the first time in 14 years.The Handidzokere Shure hit-maker is expected to perform today at Upper View Ministries International in Harare, a church founded by her husband, Admire Kasi.One of the church officials confirmed the development."We are expecting her this afternoon (yesterday). She is coming together with her family for the church conference," said Geoffrey Chaparadza, one of the church officials.A National Arts Merit Awards-winning musician, Kombo-Kasi is one of the most successful female singers.She took the industry by storm in the early 90s to 2000s thanks to hits such as Handidzokere Shure and Mufudzi Wangu among others.The 44-year-old singer, who was the director of the Gospel Train Records and co-founder of the then popular Nguva Yakwana gospel concerts, was also part of Rukuvhuto Sisters, a group that was made up of Plaxedes Wenyika, Flame Sisters and the late Jackie Madondo.Her discography is made up of Mufudzi Wangu (1993), Ndinokudai Jesu (1994), Vimbai naJehovha (1995), Kutenda (1996), Revival Songs (1997), Ndaidziwanepi Nyasha (1998), Mwari NdiMweya (1999), Nyengetera, (2000), Nguva Yakwana (2001), Mufudzi Wangu Special (2001), Denga Rinotaura (2002), Handidzokere Shure Volume 1 and 2 (2003) and Two Minutes (first album she recorded in the UK) among others.