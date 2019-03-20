Musona fit for crucial AFCON encounter

News / National

by Staff reporter

Warriors captain Knowledge Musona has been declared fit to face Congo Brazzaville in a do-or-die AFCON encounter slated for the giant National Sports Stadium tomorrow.Musona had been struggling with a groin strain all week, but after giving the Warriors captain some rest from training, the skipper is set to lead from the front in tomorrow's crucial battle against Congo Brazzaville.The Warriors captain said while tomorrow's encounter will be a tough one, he is positive Zimbabwe will get the required result.With the 12th man expected to play a major role tomorrow, Musona urged fans to rally behind their team.Zimbabwe needs at least a draw in order to qualify for the 2019 AFCON finals to be hosted by Egypt.Zimbabwe and Congo Brazzaville drew 1-all in the reverse fixture but fans will be hoping their beloved Warriors win convincingly as the nation eagerly awaits an encounter where AFCON qualification is at stake.