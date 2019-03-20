NetOne moves in to restore communications services

News / National

by Staff reporter

State owned mobile network provider NetOne has also responded to President Emmerson Mnangagwa's call for the need to urgently restore communications services in areas hit by Cyclone Idai so that affected communities are reintegrated with the rest of the country, refurbishing most of their base stations which had been destroyed by the cyclone.Company spokesperson Dr Eldrette Shereni told reporters that while they are failing to reach some of the base stations due to the destruction of access roads, they have managed to restore over three-quarters of the infrastructure.