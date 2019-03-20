Mnangagwa returns from Angola

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has returned back home from Angola where he attended the official opening of the inaugural commemoration of the Southern Africa Liberation Day.The Southern African Liberation Movement was opened in the presence of several heads of state and government at Cuito Cuanavale in southern Angola's Cuando Cubango province.The memorial is a show of symbol to those who dared and won against a combined South African and Unita Forces.The day was declared at the Windhoek Southern Africa Development Community in August 2015.On the 23rd of March 1988, the South African Defence Forces launched its last offensive against the Angola Forces and the Cubans, a battle which redefined the politics of the region.