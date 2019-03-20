Latest News Editor's Choice


Cattle rustlers wreak havoc in Mat South

by Staff reporter
POLICE in Matabeleland South have launched a manhunt for suspected cattle rustlers who stole and slaughtered three cattle valued at $2 300 in the bush.

Police said the cattle were stolen between 17 and 19 March  at Siphapha Village, Esigodini.

The thieves reportedly only left behind offals and hides at Claremont plots, where they had slaughtered the animals. The cattle belonged to a local farmer Mr Zwelihle Mpofu.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele said; "We are doing our best to find those responsible for this act and if you notice from Bulawayo to Beitbridge, that area has a lot of cattle."

He urged farmers to guard their livestock jealously.

Recently, two suspects were found slaughtering two beats near Chipangali, and fled from the scene leaving behind the carcasses, amid fears cases of cattle rustling are on the rise in the area.


Source - sundaynews

