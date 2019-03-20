News / National
Chamisa rallies national team
1 hr ago | Views
OPPOSITION MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has become the latest high-profile figure to rally behind the senior men's national football side in its quest to qualify for this year's African Nations Cup (Afcon) finals in Egypt slated for June 21 to July 19.
Yesterday, Chamisa urged the Warriors to make the country proud when they face Congo in a decisive Group G qualifier at the National Sports Stadium this afternoon needing just a draw to seal passage to their fourth ever Afcon finals.
While it was not clear whether the charismatic former ICT minister, will attend the match, Chamisa took to social media to throw his weight behind the Warriors.
"National teams remind us that we are one as a people. The Warriors remind us we are fighters, that the battle is one and must be won. The outcome is one, our victory. We're one with our men, for our nation. Proudly Zimbabwean, my duty is to support our best, the national team! #GoWarriorsGo," Chamisa tweeted ahead of the match.
MDC spokesperson Jacob Mafume told the Daily News on Sunday that "the party is still considering if the president will attend or not but at the moment there is nothing".
With a capacity crowd expected at the 60 000-seater venue, Warriors coach Sunday Chidzambwa and his troops will be hoping that the multitudes of fans will be their 12th player and help drag them all the way to the Promised Land.
Chidzambwa's charges head into today's crunch tie as Group G leaders after collecting eight points in the qualifying campaign so far, ahead of second-placed Liberia with seven while the Democratic Republic of Congo and Congo are on six and five points respectively.
This means that any of the four teams in the group still has a chance of making it to the finals if they win their respective games.
In the reverse fixture last September, the Warriors drew 1-1 with Congo in Brazzaville after Zimbabwe poster boy Khama Billiat gave them a first half lead.
The Red Devils - as Congo are known by their legion of fans - equalised midway through the second half through their talisman Thievy Bifouma, who will miss today's game through injury.
Today's match has attracted wide attention from a cross section of football-crazy Zimbabweans, who have had to grapple with watching other countries battling it out at successive Afcon finals as the Warriors almost always flattered to deceive.
Fans have been advised that no tickets will be sold at the match venue.
The cheapest ticket is going for $10 while the highest is pegged at $200.
Yesterday, Chamisa urged the Warriors to make the country proud when they face Congo in a decisive Group G qualifier at the National Sports Stadium this afternoon needing just a draw to seal passage to their fourth ever Afcon finals.
While it was not clear whether the charismatic former ICT minister, will attend the match, Chamisa took to social media to throw his weight behind the Warriors.
"National teams remind us that we are one as a people. The Warriors remind us we are fighters, that the battle is one and must be won. The outcome is one, our victory. We're one with our men, for our nation. Proudly Zimbabwean, my duty is to support our best, the national team! #GoWarriorsGo," Chamisa tweeted ahead of the match.
MDC spokesperson Jacob Mafume told the Daily News on Sunday that "the party is still considering if the president will attend or not but at the moment there is nothing".
With a capacity crowd expected at the 60 000-seater venue, Warriors coach Sunday Chidzambwa and his troops will be hoping that the multitudes of fans will be their 12th player and help drag them all the way to the Promised Land.
Chidzambwa's charges head into today's crunch tie as Group G leaders after collecting eight points in the qualifying campaign so far, ahead of second-placed Liberia with seven while the Democratic Republic of Congo and Congo are on six and five points respectively.
This means that any of the four teams in the group still has a chance of making it to the finals if they win their respective games.
In the reverse fixture last September, the Warriors drew 1-1 with Congo in Brazzaville after Zimbabwe poster boy Khama Billiat gave them a first half lead.
The Red Devils - as Congo are known by their legion of fans - equalised midway through the second half through their talisman Thievy Bifouma, who will miss today's game through injury.
Today's match has attracted wide attention from a cross section of football-crazy Zimbabweans, who have had to grapple with watching other countries battling it out at successive Afcon finals as the Warriors almost always flattered to deceive.
Fans have been advised that no tickets will be sold at the match venue.
The cheapest ticket is going for $10 while the highest is pegged at $200.
Source - dailynews