Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Dan Tshanda's Zimvavwe protégé keeps Splash alive

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
In the heat of a nostalgic moment as revellers are dancing and singing along to the sounds of the late Dan Tshanda at the Red Café' koBulawayo on a hot Sunday night, DJ Keitho drops a splash song by an unknown female vocalist, the catchy part of the song is Tirangarirewo Jehovah - party lovers carry on with the vibe.

Who is that lady behind the voice, singing splash in Shona was the question on every music follower's lips. Then the wheel spinner introduced the song titled Sgcwele Ngamazwe by Khanyi.

Sgcwele Ngamazwe is the title track of Khanyi's recent album, which carries tracks such as Zitha Zami, Ngowami, Uyalahla and Izolo.

Sgcwele Ngamazwe is a plea to God for mercy and deliverance in adversity In the song she mixes IsiNdebele and Shona. It is the unusual use of Shona that catches the ears of the listener. Splash music is dominant in South Africa and Bulawayo where it was popularised by Dan Tshanda and the Dalom Kids and Khanyi's song could be the first splash song to have Shona lyrics.

Khanyi, real name Sikhanyisiwe Ndlovu, is a 35-year-old Dan Tshanda protégé who grew up in Matobo. She is now based in South Africa.

"I grew up in Matobo where I listened to splash and disco music. That was the music which dominated in my area," Khanyi said.

"I moved to South Africa in 2009 in search of greener pastures and while I was there, I started writing my own songs. In 2017, I went to KB Studiosto to find out if I was talented enough to pursue music. I did well and recorded my first album titled Syemakhaya."

Khanyi revealed that the late Tshanda played a big role in shaping her into the artiste she is now.

"Because my art was heavily influenced by Dan, I looked for him so that he could help me further my career or even sign me under Dalom Music," she said.

"In 2018, I found Dan and presented my case. He offered to help me, but he couldn't sign me under his stable.

"I only managed to work with him on one album and I considered it a blessing from God. My wish was to work with him closely throughout my career and also get under his Dalom Music wing, but God thought otherwise by taking him away.

"Dan's death was a big loss to the music fraternity, especially to splash. He was the godfather of the genre, but to keep his good work alive I'm working on my next album titled Walala Wasala that will be out in November."

Khanyi bemoaned lack of local support.

"Besides music, I have a full-time job here in South Africa and what led me to coming here was the desire to work with Dan. What I have observed is that South Africans, BaTswana and Namibians have so much support for splash music.

"I hear my song is doing really good in the clubs and shebeens in Zimbabwe. I am very happy and I wish to penetrate my country more and more. I thank everyone, especially the club DJs who have taken it upon themselves to play my music."

Dalom Music boss, Tshanda passed on at a hospital in Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa, after suffering heart failure in January.

Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

LIVE: Zimbabwe vs Congo Brazzaville

43 mins ago | 153 Views

Zimbabwe debt should be audited

46 mins ago | 31 Views

Zimbabwean couple hijacked in Durban, wife missing since Monday

47 mins ago | 112 Views

Mnangagwa's days numbered

48 mins ago | 139 Views

Zimbabwean man dies during sex with SA mistress

50 mins ago | 139 Views

'Whites created Cyclone Idai' - SA Politician

50 mins ago | 157 Views

Zimbabwean company donates laptops to needy SA varsity students

51 mins ago | 106 Views

Gweru prophet sets up school of spiritual gifts

1 hr ago | 98 Views

Potraz brings toll free platforms to rural folk

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Mnangagwa pledges support for Gukurahundi victims

1 hr ago | 91 Views

Zimbabwe banks must support the interbank trading

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Robbing the poor in the name of patriotism

1 hr ago | 60 Views

'Using Air Zimbabwe will pose logistical problems for Mnangagwa'

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Warrant of arrest for Grace Mugabe's brother

1 hr ago | 135 Views

Fake Zacc officials jailed

1 hr ago | 41 Views

War veterans, minister clash

1 hr ago | 87 Views

Fears of cholera outbreak in Manicaland

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Ex-lover takes Matonga to court

1 hr ago | 68 Views

SA-based Zimbabwean pastor contributes to Cyclone Idai

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Mnangagwa keeps private jet on standby

1 hr ago | 61 Views

Zimbabwe adopts new male circumcision strategy

1 hr ago | 59 Views

Unpredictable PSL season beckons

1 hr ago | 12 Views

3 in court for assault

1 hr ago | 22 Views

ILO in bid to mend Mnangagwa govt, ZCTU rift

1 hr ago | 102 Views

Teacher jailed for assaulting pupil

1 hr ago | 132 Views

TelOne donates $100,000 towards Cyclone Idai

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Mtukudzi's daughter plays down Daisy rift

1 hr ago | 150 Views

More Cyclone Idai bodies retrieved

1 hr ago | 208 Views

Chamisa rallies national team

1 hr ago | 195 Views

Zimbabwean women abused in the United Kingdom

9 hrs ago | 5074 Views

The acquittal of chivayo puts the justice system on the spot

9 hrs ago | 1921 Views

Bulawayo dam levels remain critical

9 hrs ago | 1710 Views

Textile giant retrenches 200 workers in Bulawayo

9 hrs ago | 1683 Views

The curse of Murowa diamonds

9 hrs ago | 1579 Views

Cattle rustlers wreak havoc in Mat South

17 hrs ago | 1844 Views

Mnangagwa is a listening President: Jenni Williams

17 hrs ago | 4259 Views

Zimbabwe marriage age of consent raised

17 hrs ago | 4330 Views

Government starts fuel bonuses

17 hrs ago | 2292 Views

Cop steals car at police station

17 hrs ago | 1879 Views

Zimbabwe begins regional power exports

17 hrs ago | 1763 Views

Zimbabwe's first black woman to get driver’s licence

17 hrs ago | 4557 Views

When seers failed to see the Ides of March

17 hrs ago | 279 Views

New UK border control measures will make life easier for traveling Zimbabweans

17 hrs ago | 1731 Views

Mwonzora checkmates Chamisa

17 hrs ago | 6827 Views

Mnangagwa returns from Angola

17 hrs ago | 499 Views

NetOne moves in to restore communications services

17 hrs ago | 299 Views

Musona fit for crucial AFCON encounter

17 hrs ago | 438 Views

Mnangagwa moves to checkmate his rivals

18 hrs ago | 6555 Views

MDC hammers Mnangagwa over 'infantile and embarrassing love of flying'

18 hrs ago | 477 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days