TelOne donates $100,000 towards Cyclone Idai

News / National

by Staff reporter

TelOne workers load some of the donated goods meant for victims of Cyclone Idai in Chipinge and ChimanimaniTelOne has joined a number of corporates and individuals extending a hand to Cyclone Idai victims by donating an assortment of goods worth $100 000.Cyclone Idai was declared a natural disaster with several death so far in the eastern parts of the country, most in Chimanimani and Chipinge districts.In an interview with Standard Style, TelOne corporate communications head Melody Harry said the organisation was saddened by the destruction of parts of Manicaland province due to Cyclone Idai. She said TelOne had come up with a number of initiatives to assist towards the natural disaster."We have made a donation of $100 000 in the form of medicines, foodstuffs and blankets. Our donations have been split into two phases, we are almost done with phase one where we have delivered 500 packs of foodstuffs, 500 blankets to Manicaland as well as clothing items donated by our TelOne staff countrywide," she said."In our phase two, we aim to rebuild Manicaland province by donating building materials. We have also partnered with a number of organisations who are assisting in the call for individuals and corporates to donate building materials."Harry said most importantly TelOne had opened its telephone lines for free at the company's Chimanimani, Chipangayi, Chipinge, Birchenough and Checheche exchanges where local communities are free to contact their relatives."Our telephone lines are open for free for the people of Manicaland to contact their relatives," she said."Doctors on the ground are also using the same lines and email facility to reach the wider communities regarding the status of disaster."We are also offering toll-free lines when calling from a landline and these are 08003000 for individuals in distress and 08002000 for donations and any volunteers."TelOne has opened all 152 exchanges and TelOne shops countrywide to receive donations from well-wishers. These donations are being transported to Harare for sorting before despatching to Manicaland province.Harry said the company's technical staff in Manicaland was part of the province's disaster recovery team.