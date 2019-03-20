Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

TelOne donates $100,000 towards Cyclone Idai

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
TelOne workers load some of the donated goods meant for victims of Cyclone Idai in Chipinge and Chimanimani

TelOne has joined a number of corporates and individuals extending a hand to Cyclone Idai victims by donating an assortment of goods worth $100 000.

Cyclone Idai was declared a natural disaster with several death so far in the eastern parts of the country, most in Chimanimani and Chipinge districts.

In an interview with Standard Style, TelOne corporate communications head Melody Harry said the organisation was saddened by the destruction of parts of Manicaland province due to Cyclone Idai. She said TelOne had come up with a number of initiatives to assist towards the natural disaster.

"We have made a donation of $100 000 in the form of medicines, foodstuffs and blankets. Our donations have been split into two phases, we are almost done with phase one where we have delivered 500 packs of foodstuffs, 500 blankets to Manicaland as well as clothing items donated by our TelOne staff countrywide," she said.

"In our phase two, we aim to rebuild Manicaland province by donating building materials. We have also partnered with a number of organisations who are assisting in the call for individuals and corporates to donate building materials."

Harry said most importantly TelOne had opened its telephone lines for free at the company's Chimanimani, Chipangayi, Chipinge, Birchenough and Checheche exchanges where local communities are free to contact their relatives.

"Our telephone lines are open for free for the people of Manicaland to contact their relatives," she said.

"Doctors on the ground are also using the same lines and email facility to reach the wider communities regarding the status of disaster.

"We are also offering toll-free lines when calling from a landline and these are 08003000 for individuals in distress and 08002000 for donations and any volunteers."

TelOne has opened all 152 exchanges and TelOne shops countrywide to receive donations from well-wishers. These donations are being transported to Harare for sorting before despatching to Manicaland province.

Harry said the company's technical staff in Manicaland was part of the province's disaster recovery team.

Source - the standrad

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

LIVE: Zimbabwe vs Congo Brazzaville

44 mins ago | 161 Views

Zimbabwe debt should be audited

47 mins ago | 31 Views

Zimbabwean couple hijacked in Durban, wife missing since Monday

49 mins ago | 114 Views

Mnangagwa's days numbered

50 mins ago | 147 Views

Zimbabwean man dies during sex with SA mistress

51 mins ago | 150 Views

'Whites created Cyclone Idai' - SA Politician

51 mins ago | 160 Views

Zimbabwean company donates laptops to needy SA varsity students

52 mins ago | 109 Views

Gweru prophet sets up school of spiritual gifts

1 hr ago | 102 Views

Potraz brings toll free platforms to rural folk

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Mnangagwa pledges support for Gukurahundi victims

1 hr ago | 93 Views

Zimbabwe banks must support the interbank trading

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Robbing the poor in the name of patriotism

1 hr ago | 61 Views

'Using Air Zimbabwe will pose logistical problems for Mnangagwa'

1 hr ago | 63 Views

Warrant of arrest for Grace Mugabe's brother

1 hr ago | 138 Views

Fake Zacc officials jailed

1 hr ago | 41 Views

War veterans, minister clash

1 hr ago | 87 Views

Fears of cholera outbreak in Manicaland

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Ex-lover takes Matonga to court

1 hr ago | 69 Views

SA-based Zimbabwean pastor contributes to Cyclone Idai

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Mnangagwa keeps private jet on standby

1 hr ago | 61 Views

Zimbabwe adopts new male circumcision strategy

1 hr ago | 61 Views

Unpredictable PSL season beckons

1 hr ago | 12 Views

3 in court for assault

1 hr ago | 22 Views

ILO in bid to mend Mnangagwa govt, ZCTU rift

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Teacher jailed for assaulting pupil

1 hr ago | 138 Views

Mtukudzi's daughter plays down Daisy rift

1 hr ago | 152 Views

More Cyclone Idai bodies retrieved

1 hr ago | 210 Views

Dan Tshanda's Zimvavwe protégé keeps Splash alive

1 hr ago | 75 Views

Chamisa rallies national team

1 hr ago | 202 Views

Zimbabwean women abused in the United Kingdom

9 hrs ago | 5080 Views

The acquittal of chivayo puts the justice system on the spot

9 hrs ago | 1923 Views

Bulawayo dam levels remain critical

9 hrs ago | 1711 Views

Textile giant retrenches 200 workers in Bulawayo

9 hrs ago | 1685 Views

The curse of Murowa diamonds

9 hrs ago | 1581 Views

Cattle rustlers wreak havoc in Mat South

17 hrs ago | 1845 Views

Mnangagwa is a listening President: Jenni Williams

17 hrs ago | 4260 Views

Zimbabwe marriage age of consent raised

17 hrs ago | 4333 Views

Government starts fuel bonuses

17 hrs ago | 2293 Views

Cop steals car at police station

17 hrs ago | 1881 Views

Zimbabwe begins regional power exports

17 hrs ago | 1763 Views

Zimbabwe's first black woman to get driver’s licence

17 hrs ago | 4558 Views

When seers failed to see the Ides of March

17 hrs ago | 279 Views

New UK border control measures will make life easier for traveling Zimbabweans

17 hrs ago | 1731 Views

Mwonzora checkmates Chamisa

17 hrs ago | 6836 Views

Mnangagwa returns from Angola

17 hrs ago | 499 Views

NetOne moves in to restore communications services

17 hrs ago | 299 Views

Musona fit for crucial AFCON encounter

17 hrs ago | 438 Views

Mnangagwa moves to checkmate his rivals

18 hrs ago | 6565 Views

MDC hammers Mnangagwa over 'infantile and embarrassing love of flying'

18 hrs ago | 477 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days