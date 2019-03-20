Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Teacher jailed for assaulting pupil

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Kwekwe magistrate Tayengwa Sangster has sentenced a female teacher who assaulted a five-year-old pupil to an effective 12 months in prison.

Mejulla Matina (51) was convicted on her own plea of guilty to assault charges as defined in a section of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23.

The court heard that on February 13 at Amaveni Primary School, Matina assaulted the minor by pushing and shoving her head against a sharp corner of a classroom desk.

The minor sustained a deep cut on the forehead among other injuries. The pupil was rushed to Kwekwe General Hospital where she was treated and stitched on the forehead.

Masvingo lawyer Collen Maboke who represented the teacher pleaded with magistrate Sangster to consider a non-custodial sentence but his request was thrown out.

The teacher will serve 12 months at Hwahwa Prison after another 12 months were set aside on condition of good behaviour for the next five years.

Prosecutor Devine Chakombera represented the state.

Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

LIVE: Zimbabwe vs Congo Brazzaville

46 mins ago | 174 Views

Zimbabwe debt should be audited

49 mins ago | 32 Views

Zimbabwean couple hijacked in Durban, wife missing since Monday

50 mins ago | 121 Views

Mnangagwa's days numbered

51 mins ago | 158 Views

Zimbabwean man dies during sex with SA mistress

52 mins ago | 155 Views

'Whites created Cyclone Idai' - SA Politician

53 mins ago | 167 Views

Zimbabwean company donates laptops to needy SA varsity students

54 mins ago | 112 Views

Gweru prophet sets up school of spiritual gifts

1 hr ago | 108 Views

Potraz brings toll free platforms to rural folk

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Mnangagwa pledges support for Gukurahundi victims

1 hr ago | 97 Views

Zimbabwe banks must support the interbank trading

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Robbing the poor in the name of patriotism

1 hr ago | 63 Views

'Using Air Zimbabwe will pose logistical problems for Mnangagwa'

1 hr ago | 63 Views

Warrant of arrest for Grace Mugabe's brother

1 hr ago | 140 Views

Fake Zacc officials jailed

1 hr ago | 41 Views

War veterans, minister clash

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Fears of cholera outbreak in Manicaland

1 hr ago | 25 Views

Ex-lover takes Matonga to court

1 hr ago | 75 Views

SA-based Zimbabwean pastor contributes to Cyclone Idai

1 hr ago | 59 Views

Mnangagwa keeps private jet on standby

1 hr ago | 63 Views

Zimbabwe adopts new male circumcision strategy

1 hr ago | 63 Views

Unpredictable PSL season beckons

1 hr ago | 12 Views

3 in court for assault

1 hr ago | 22 Views

ILO in bid to mend Mnangagwa govt, ZCTU rift

1 hr ago | 105 Views

TelOne donates $100,000 towards Cyclone Idai

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Mtukudzi's daughter plays down Daisy rift

1 hr ago | 158 Views

More Cyclone Idai bodies retrieved

1 hr ago | 214 Views

Dan Tshanda's Zimvavwe protégé keeps Splash alive

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Chamisa rallies national team

1 hr ago | 206 Views

Zimbabwean women abused in the United Kingdom

9 hrs ago | 5087 Views

The acquittal of chivayo puts the justice system on the spot

9 hrs ago | 1925 Views

Bulawayo dam levels remain critical

9 hrs ago | 1714 Views

Textile giant retrenches 200 workers in Bulawayo

9 hrs ago | 1686 Views

The curse of Murowa diamonds

9 hrs ago | 1582 Views

Cattle rustlers wreak havoc in Mat South

17 hrs ago | 1845 Views

Mnangagwa is a listening President: Jenni Williams

17 hrs ago | 4261 Views

Zimbabwe marriage age of consent raised

17 hrs ago | 4334 Views

Government starts fuel bonuses

17 hrs ago | 2293 Views

Cop steals car at police station

17 hrs ago | 1884 Views

Zimbabwe begins regional power exports

17 hrs ago | 1763 Views

Zimbabwe's first black woman to get driver’s licence

17 hrs ago | 4560 Views

When seers failed to see the Ides of March

17 hrs ago | 280 Views

New UK border control measures will make life easier for traveling Zimbabweans

17 hrs ago | 1734 Views

Mwonzora checkmates Chamisa

17 hrs ago | 6849 Views

Mnangagwa returns from Angola

17 hrs ago | 499 Views

NetOne moves in to restore communications services

17 hrs ago | 301 Views

Musona fit for crucial AFCON encounter

17 hrs ago | 438 Views

Mnangagwa moves to checkmate his rivals

18 hrs ago | 6575 Views

MDC hammers Mnangagwa over 'infantile and embarrassing love of flying'

18 hrs ago | 477 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days