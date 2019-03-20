Teacher jailed for assaulting pupil

News / National

by Staff reporter

Kwekwe magistrate Tayengwa Sangster has sentenced a female teacher who assaulted a five-year-old pupil to an effective 12 months in prison.Mejulla Matina (51) was convicted on her own plea of guilty to assault charges as defined in a section of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23.The court heard that on February 13 at Amaveni Primary School, Matina assaulted the minor by pushing and shoving her head against a sharp corner of a classroom desk.The minor sustained a deep cut on the forehead among other injuries. The pupil was rushed to Kwekwe General Hospital where she was treated and stitched on the forehead.Masvingo lawyer Collen Maboke who represented the teacher pleaded with magistrate Sangster to consider a non-custodial sentence but his request was thrown out.The teacher will serve 12 months at Hwahwa Prison after another 12 months were set aside on condition of good behaviour for the next five years.Prosecutor Devine Chakombera represented the state.