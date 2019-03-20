Latest News Editor's Choice


3 in court for assault

by Staff reporter
Three Kwekwe artisanal miners were arraigned before a Kwekwe magistrate last week facing charges of assaulting a colleague on tribal grounds using machetes.

Albert Tembo (26), Tawanda Donjijena (28) and Chamunorwa Marere (31) pleaded not guilty to assaulting Urayayi Siziba before magistrate Stories Rushambwa who remanded them out of custody to April 24 for trial.

The state alleges that on March 2 last year the trio approached Siziba at Gaika Mine armed with machetes and accused him of allowing Ndebele people to mine before taking turns to assault him.

He suffered a dislocated and fractured shoulder bone and multiple lacerations on the head before and was rushed to hospital where he was medically examined.
Devine Chakomboka represented the state.

