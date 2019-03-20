Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

SA-based Zimbabwean pastor contributes to Cyclone Idai

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
SOUTH Africa-based Zimbabwean pastor, Chenjerai Kangausaru, who is in the country to donate goods to Cyclone Idai victims, has urged Zimbabweans and Africa as a whole to unite in love for the continent to be prosperous.

The cleric said this during an interview with Standard Style on Thursday.

The Family of God pastor said he was deeply moved by the massive response from Zimbabweans from all walks of life, including students at his college, Sir Isaac Newton, which is in Johannesburg, who heeded his call to help the victims.

"The borders of Africa must be broken as we are one people and Africa is my playground. I currently have business interests in Zimbabwe and South Africa," he said.

"What touched me is that while I am also a Zanu-PF politician, I have successfully mobilised Zimbabweans from all walks of life irrespective of their religious, political and social backgrounds to come together and assist our people in Chimanimani and Chipinge who have lost their loved ones, houses and livestock."

Kangausaru said other similar initiatives by Zimbabweans in the aftermath of the cylone, had brought hope that the nation was capable of achieving much more when united.

He added that his Christian background had inspired him to engage in many philantropic activities such as building a clinic in Hurungwe East in Karoi district, where he is a farmer.

Meanwhile, a group of music ministers, comprising gospel musicians, managers, producers and other stakeholders, are mobilising support for Cyclone Idai victims.

"As Zimbabwe gospel artistes, we have agreed to complement efforts of our colleagues who are organising a fundraising show on Sunday [today] aimed at helping victims of Cyclone Idai in Chipinge and Chimanimani," said one of the organisers, Munei Nyoni.

"We have sought the assistance of our father, Pastor Charles Charamba, to receive our contributions that are running under the theme #Munhu wese $10."

Pastor Charamba's EcoCash number is 0772 383 674.

Nyoni said those with material donations should leave them at Mason Court, Suite 9, corner Second Street and Selous Avenue in Harare.

The donations would be handed over in Chipinge and Chimanimani tomorrow.

Source - the stndrad

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

LIVE: Zimbabwe vs Congo Brazzaville

59 mins ago | 341 Views

Zimbabwe debt should be audited

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Zimbabwean couple hijacked in Durban, wife missing since Monday

1 hr ago | 211 Views

Mnangagwa's days numbered

1 hr ago | 274 Views

Zimbabwean man dies during sex with SA mistress

1 hr ago | 265 Views

'Whites created Cyclone Idai' - SA Politician

1 hr ago | 254 Views

Zimbabwean company donates laptops to needy SA varsity students

1 hr ago | 155 Views

Gweru prophet sets up school of spiritual gifts

1 hr ago | 145 Views

Potraz brings toll free platforms to rural folk

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Mnangagwa pledges support for Gukurahundi victims

1 hr ago | 129 Views

Zimbabwe banks must support the interbank trading

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Robbing the poor in the name of patriotism

1 hr ago | 75 Views

'Using Air Zimbabwe will pose logistical problems for Mnangagwa'

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Warrant of arrest for Grace Mugabe's brother

1 hr ago | 161 Views

Fake Zacc officials jailed

1 hr ago | 45 Views

War veterans, minister clash

1 hr ago | 100 Views

Fears of cholera outbreak in Manicaland

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Ex-lover takes Matonga to court

1 hr ago | 99 Views

Mnangagwa keeps private jet on standby

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Zimbabwe adopts new male circumcision strategy

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Unpredictable PSL season beckons

1 hr ago | 14 Views

3 in court for assault

1 hr ago | 22 Views

ILO in bid to mend Mnangagwa govt, ZCTU rift

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

Teacher jailed for assaulting pupil

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

TelOne donates $100,000 towards Cyclone Idai

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Mtukudzi's daughter plays down Daisy rift

2 hrs ago | 174 Views

More Cyclone Idai bodies retrieved

2 hrs ago | 229 Views

Dan Tshanda's Zimvavwe protégé keeps Splash alive

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Chamisa rallies national team

2 hrs ago | 230 Views

Zimbabwean women abused in the United Kingdom

9 hrs ago | 5135 Views

The acquittal of chivayo puts the justice system on the spot

9 hrs ago | 1955 Views

Bulawayo dam levels remain critical

9 hrs ago | 1726 Views

Textile giant retrenches 200 workers in Bulawayo

9 hrs ago | 1696 Views

The curse of Murowa diamonds

10 hrs ago | 1589 Views

Cattle rustlers wreak havoc in Mat South

17 hrs ago | 1849 Views

Mnangagwa is a listening President: Jenni Williams

17 hrs ago | 4285 Views

Zimbabwe marriage age of consent raised

17 hrs ago | 4351 Views

Government starts fuel bonuses

17 hrs ago | 2299 Views

Cop steals car at police station

17 hrs ago | 1889 Views

Zimbabwe begins regional power exports

17 hrs ago | 1768 Views

Zimbabwe's first black woman to get driver’s licence

17 hrs ago | 4576 Views

When seers failed to see the Ides of March

17 hrs ago | 281 Views

New UK border control measures will make life easier for traveling Zimbabweans

18 hrs ago | 1744 Views

Mwonzora checkmates Chamisa

18 hrs ago | 6966 Views

Mnangagwa returns from Angola

18 hrs ago | 501 Views

NetOne moves in to restore communications services

18 hrs ago | 305 Views

Musona fit for crucial AFCON encounter

18 hrs ago | 439 Views

Mnangagwa moves to checkmate his rivals

18 hrs ago | 6668 Views

MDC hammers Mnangagwa over 'infantile and embarrassing love of flying'

18 hrs ago | 479 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days