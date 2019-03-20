Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Fears of cholera outbreak in Manicaland

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Chances are people will drink water flowing in rivers due to shortage of potable water in cyclone ravaged Chimanimani

There are fears of a possible cholera outbreak in cyclone-hit areas, with reports that desperate people could be drinking water that possibly has decomposing corpses in it.

Most of the areas have no clean water and accessing the affected people is still difficult for relief workers.

Chipinge does not have treated water, as the pipe from the dam to the treatment plant was washed away by the floods, which have killed an estimated 300 people so far with hundreds more missing.

The deputy director epidemiology and disease control/communicable diseases in the Health ministry, Isaac Phiri, on Saturday said no cases of cholera had been reported, but that the availability of potable water was critical.

"The Health minister (Obadiah Moyo) is on record saying there are strategies that have been devised to ensure that the affected people have access to clean water," he said.
Phiri said they had vaccines and medication on standby should the situation demand it.

Moyo has said there are adequate provisions for any disease outbreaks.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said  cholera cases had been recorded in Beira, Mozambique, raising fears that this could spread to Zimbabwe.

"There's stagnant water, it's not draining, decomposing bodies, lack of good hygiene and sanitation," Henrietta Fore, the head of the United Nations Children's Fund, said.

Aid agencies in both Zimbabwe and Mozambique have raised red flags over likely outbreaks of waterborne diseases.

Zimbabwe has had several cholera outbreaks over the past few years.

The government is carrying out vaccination exercises, having completed the first one, the second one is expected to start soon.

So far, almost one million people have been vaccinated against the disease, which can kill within hours.

The second round of vaccination, which begins tomorrow and ends the following week, is targeting more than 1,1 million residents in cholera hotspots of Harare such as Mbare, Budiriro, Glen Norah, Glen View, Hopley, Mufakose and Waterfalls.

Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

LIVE: Zimbabwe vs Congo Brazzaville

59 mins ago | 341 Views

Zimbabwe debt should be audited

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Zimbabwean couple hijacked in Durban, wife missing since Monday

1 hr ago | 211 Views

Mnangagwa's days numbered

1 hr ago | 274 Views

Zimbabwean man dies during sex with SA mistress

1 hr ago | 265 Views

'Whites created Cyclone Idai' - SA Politician

1 hr ago | 254 Views

Zimbabwean company donates laptops to needy SA varsity students

1 hr ago | 155 Views

Gweru prophet sets up school of spiritual gifts

1 hr ago | 145 Views

Potraz brings toll free platforms to rural folk

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Mnangagwa pledges support for Gukurahundi victims

1 hr ago | 129 Views

Zimbabwe banks must support the interbank trading

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Robbing the poor in the name of patriotism

1 hr ago | 75 Views

'Using Air Zimbabwe will pose logistical problems for Mnangagwa'

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Warrant of arrest for Grace Mugabe's brother

1 hr ago | 161 Views

Fake Zacc officials jailed

1 hr ago | 45 Views

War veterans, minister clash

1 hr ago | 100 Views

Ex-lover takes Matonga to court

1 hr ago | 99 Views

SA-based Zimbabwean pastor contributes to Cyclone Idai

1 hr ago | 65 Views

Mnangagwa keeps private jet on standby

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Zimbabwe adopts new male circumcision strategy

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Unpredictable PSL season beckons

1 hr ago | 14 Views

3 in court for assault

1 hr ago | 22 Views

ILO in bid to mend Mnangagwa govt, ZCTU rift

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

Teacher jailed for assaulting pupil

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

TelOne donates $100,000 towards Cyclone Idai

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Mtukudzi's daughter plays down Daisy rift

2 hrs ago | 174 Views

More Cyclone Idai bodies retrieved

2 hrs ago | 229 Views

Dan Tshanda's Zimvavwe protégé keeps Splash alive

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Chamisa rallies national team

2 hrs ago | 230 Views

Zimbabwean women abused in the United Kingdom

9 hrs ago | 5135 Views

The acquittal of chivayo puts the justice system on the spot

9 hrs ago | 1955 Views

Bulawayo dam levels remain critical

9 hrs ago | 1726 Views

Textile giant retrenches 200 workers in Bulawayo

9 hrs ago | 1696 Views

The curse of Murowa diamonds

10 hrs ago | 1589 Views

Cattle rustlers wreak havoc in Mat South

17 hrs ago | 1849 Views

Mnangagwa is a listening President: Jenni Williams

17 hrs ago | 4285 Views

Zimbabwe marriage age of consent raised

17 hrs ago | 4351 Views

Government starts fuel bonuses

17 hrs ago | 2299 Views

Cop steals car at police station

17 hrs ago | 1889 Views

Zimbabwe begins regional power exports

17 hrs ago | 1768 Views

Zimbabwe's first black woman to get driver’s licence

17 hrs ago | 4576 Views

When seers failed to see the Ides of March

17 hrs ago | 281 Views

New UK border control measures will make life easier for traveling Zimbabweans

18 hrs ago | 1744 Views

Mwonzora checkmates Chamisa

18 hrs ago | 6966 Views

Mnangagwa returns from Angola

18 hrs ago | 501 Views

NetOne moves in to restore communications services

18 hrs ago | 305 Views

Musona fit for crucial AFCON encounter

18 hrs ago | 439 Views

Mnangagwa moves to checkmate his rivals

18 hrs ago | 6668 Views

MDC hammers Mnangagwa over 'infantile and embarrassing love of flying'

18 hrs ago | 479 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days