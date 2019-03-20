Warrant of arrest for Grace Mugabe's brother

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Karoi magistrate on Thursday issued a warrant of arrest for former first lady Grace Mugabe's brother, Samuel Marufu, after he failed to attend a trial where he is being charged for assault.Marufu is among three suspects who were summoned to appear before Karoi magistrate Rutendo Jakata on Thursday together with Boydo Katiriri (35) and Munyaradzi Marufu (42).It is the state case that the trio assaulted Tafadzwa Chekai (39) on July 8, 2017.According to the State, the three met Chekai of Chitahuke, village under Chief Kazangarare, at Nyahowa farm before offering him transport to go to Dunga. Along the way they diverted to their farm at Chitsuwa.Katiriri allegedly accused Chekai of recruiting MDC supporters before assaulting the complainant with open hands and fists before the Marufu brothers joined in.