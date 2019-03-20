Gweru prophet sets up school of spiritual gifts

News / National

by Staff reporter

Gweru-born Prophet Gerry King has set up a unique prophetic school in Harare, where people with spiritual gifts freely register and receive impartation in a bid to spread the Word of God through prophecy.Impartation is the transference of spiritual gifts from one man or woman of God to another, especially through the laying-on of hands.King, who last month wowed thousands of believers in Angola during a prophetic conference, said international visitors from the United States, Jamaica, South Africa and the Bahamas had visited the school to receive spiritual gifts.The man of the cloth, who has also authored inspirational books, said his international students attended spiritual gift classes early this month ahead of a three-day revelation and impartation conference held at Century House West building in Harare, where thousands of people attended."My international sons from different parts of the world attended free classes from March 5 at the school of the gifted and also came to receive impartation at the international visitors and impartation conference we held last weekend," King told Standard Style."There are three dimensions of prophetic impartation, including enhancing those already called into the prophetic and that is prophetic implantation and for those in the prophetic, but are failing to operate called prophetic initiation, and also for those without the calling."King, who formed his King's Places International Church a few years ago, but disbanded the church to join Kingdom Embassy Church, headed by prominent Prophet Passion Java, said his mission was to diversify methods to spread the Word of God to all corners of the world.Last weekend's impartation conference was graced by comedian Prosper Ngomashi, better known as Comic Pastor, who had a Christian comedy segment as well as gospel artistes Ellard Cherayi, Sharon Manyonganise and Takudzwa Mutukwa, popularly known in the music circles as TakuPraise.