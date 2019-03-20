Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Whites created Cyclone Idai' - SA Politician

by TimesLive
37 secs ago | Views
Black First Land First (BLF) has blamed Tropical Cyclone Idai on whites and wants the African Union to demand reparations and relief from the West for the disaster.

BLF president Andile Mngxitama charged in a statement that the cyclone, which hit Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi, was "not a natural disaster but a direct consequence of the white, Western system of ecological assault for profits".

"Black First Land First (BLF) holds that the destroyers of the ecological balance, through greenhouse gas emissions, must pay for the catastrophe that is caused by their gluttonous cultures and civilization of death.

"The multitudes that died as a result of the cyclone are not victims of a natural disaster. This is mass murder which could be prevented if the West abandoned its ways," Mngxitama stated.

He added that those who polluted and destroyed ecosystems must pay ecological reparations to those who suffer as a consequence of their irresponsible actions.

"It's no longer speculation – even the white man's own science corroborates what we blacks know: Africa is paying a heavy price for the actions of the white world. The West pollutes and the West must pay.

"Part of driving their conspiracy of recolonisation is to profit from disasters. The West has no incentive to stop destroying our planet. The West knows only one value and that is to make profits. If the West is not stopped soon, then we should prepare for the extinction of our species," Mngxitama said.

"BLF calls on the African Union (AU) to demand reparations and relief from the European Union (EU) and the United States of America (USA) for Cyclone Idai. Africa is tired of carrying the burden of the destructive behavior of the global white system of power and consumption," the statement concluded. –


Source - TimesLive

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwean man dies during sex with SA mistress

10 secs ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwean company donates laptops to needy SA varsity students

1 min ago | 2 Views

Gweru prophet sets up school of spiritual gifts

13 mins ago | 14 Views

Potraz brings toll free platforms to rural folk

13 mins ago | 8 Views

Mnangagwa pledges support for Gukurahundi victims

14 mins ago | 11 Views

Zimbabwe banks must support the interbank trading

15 mins ago | 7 Views

Robbing the poor in the name of patriotism

15 mins ago | 14 Views

'Using Air Zimbabwe will pose logistical problems for Mnangagwa'

16 mins ago | 23 Views

Warrant of arrest for Grace Mugabe's brother

17 mins ago | 41 Views

Fake Zacc officials jailed

18 mins ago | 11 Views

War veterans, minister clash

18 mins ago | 35 Views

Fears of cholera outbreak in Manicaland

19 mins ago | 15 Views

Ex-lover takes Matonga to court

19 mins ago | 26 Views

SA-based Zimbabwean pastor contributes to Cyclone Idai

20 mins ago | 32 Views

Mnangagwa keeps private jet on standby

21 mins ago | 29 Views

Zimbabwe adopts new male circumcision strategy

21 mins ago | 25 Views

Unpredictable PSL season beckons

22 mins ago | 7 Views

3 in court for assault

22 mins ago | 9 Views

ILO in bid to mend Mnangagwa govt, ZCTU rift

25 mins ago | 35 Views

Teacher jailed for assaulting pupil

26 mins ago | 43 Views

TelOne donates $100,000 towards Cyclone Idai

27 mins ago | 12 Views

Mtukudzi's daughter plays down Daisy rift

27 mins ago | 50 Views

More Cyclone Idai bodies retrieved

27 mins ago | 75 Views

Dan Tshanda's Zimvavwe protégé keeps Splash alive

28 mins ago | 28 Views

Chamisa rallies national team

30 mins ago | 56 Views

Zimbabwean women abused in the United Kingdom

8 hrs ago | 4814 Views

The acquittal of chivayo puts the justice system on the spot

8 hrs ago | 1805 Views

Bulawayo dam levels remain critical

8 hrs ago | 1626 Views

Textile giant retrenches 200 workers in Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 1622 Views

The curse of Murowa diamonds

8 hrs ago | 1532 Views

Cattle rustlers wreak havoc in Mat South

16 hrs ago | 1822 Views

Mnangagwa is a listening President: Jenni Williams

16 hrs ago | 4168 Views

Zimbabwe marriage age of consent raised

16 hrs ago | 4246 Views

Government starts fuel bonuses

16 hrs ago | 2258 Views

Cop steals car at police station

16 hrs ago | 1861 Views

Zimbabwe begins regional power exports

16 hrs ago | 1741 Views

Zimbabwe's first black woman to get driver’s licence

16 hrs ago | 4491 Views

When seers failed to see the Ides of March

16 hrs ago | 275 Views

New UK border control measures will make life easier for traveling Zimbabweans

16 hrs ago | 1673 Views

Mwonzora checkmates Chamisa

17 hrs ago | 6463 Views

Mnangagwa returns from Angola

17 hrs ago | 487 Views

NetOne moves in to restore communications services

17 hrs ago | 276 Views

Musona fit for crucial AFCON encounter

17 hrs ago | 432 Views

Mnangagwa moves to checkmate his rivals

17 hrs ago | 6210 Views

MDC hammers Mnangagwa over 'infantile and embarrassing love of flying'

17 hrs ago | 469 Views

Even politicians will not divide us

17 hrs ago | 168 Views

Ivy Kombo back in Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 1108 Views

Supa Mandiwanzira's passport return bid deferred

17 hrs ago | 148 Views

ED is not the only Mnangagwa: Jonasi

17 hrs ago | 736 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days