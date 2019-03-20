Zimbabwean man dies during sex with SA mistress

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 67- year-old Zimbabwean man based in South Africa is reported to have died recently at a lodge in the neighbouring country, while indulging in sex with his mistress.Born in Gwanda the man identified as Mr Jottah Sibanda is alleged to have lost power before he began having trouble breathing and died.Media reports from South Africa noted that Mr Sibanda's mistress wrapped herself in a towel and called for help, after he collapsed while they were indulging in sex. Staff at the lodge are said to have called an ambulance as well as police to attend to the scene. Unfortunately Mr Sibanda was pronounced dead on the spot by paramedics.The incident is reported to have occurred at the lodge, which is ironically situated just two streets away from his home in a farming suburb of Putfontein in Benoni, South Africa. His wife is reported to have been in Durban where she is employed."Police are investigating an inquest docket after the deceased died at a plot, where no foul play was suspected. Once the post-mortem results and other relevant statements have been obtained, the case will be forwarded to an inquest court for a decision," Gauteng police spokesperson Mr Lungelo Dlamini is quoted saying.Tenants who reside in a row of back rooms on Sibanda's property told a South African publication that his wife and family had left for Zimbabwe to bury him.". . . We understand that the funeral will be on Thursday in the village of Nswazi in Gwanda," said one of the tenants.