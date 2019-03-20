Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe debt should be audited

by John Kachembere
25 secs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE should not rush to pay its external debts until an official audit has been done to ascertain the validity of the arrears, a local pressure group has said.

The southern African country is reeling from a US$18 billion debt, with nearly US$9 billion being owed to external creditors, and government has committed to repay some of the loans to international lenders by the end of this year.

However, Janet Zhou, the Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt and Development (Zimcodd) executive director, said there was need to establish the country's total debt, which dates back to pre-independence days, and the reasons for borrowing before it is cleared.

"We are calling for an official debt audit so as to come up with a true picture of the debt stock and to know who is owed and how much is owed. The audit should consider all relevant legal, political and economic factors, which have led to the accumulation of illegitimate and odious debt in this country," she said.

"The audit commission must also consider social and environmental damages to the local populations caused by debt. Debts which are found to be illegitimate must not be paid. Debts which are legitimate must be reimbursed," she said.

The latest development also comes at a time Treasury has confirmed that it is undertaking an audit to ascertain the Zimbabwean government's debt and will present the findings to Parliament soon.

Information gathered by The Daily News on Sunday shows that the country inherited at least a US$700 million debt from Rhodesia, which was accrued by the Ian Smith-led government when it was under international sanctions.

Economic analyst Francis Mukora said only US$2,5 billion of Zimbabwe's debt, which emanated from construction work at Hwange Power Station in the 1990s as well as legacy issues from the Economic Structural Adjustment Programme (ESAP), had traceable origins while the rest is odious.

Odious debts are defined as those debts incurred by the state which are not for the needs or interest of the state but merely to strengthen the state's despotic power as well as to repress the population that fights against despotism.

"This money will be repaid by Zimbabwean citizens one way or another unless it is somehow written off. Basically, we and our children will pay it. If we have to pay back the loan with interest surely we ought to know why we are paying it and we ought to know what the terms of agreement for these loans were," he said.
Mukora also indicated that there was also need to know the terms under which these loans were taken.

"If the money was not used for the purposes it was taken or if it was privatised, it must be recovered and used to pay back the debt. Only money that was genuinely taken and used for the designated purposes should be repaid by the people of Zimbabwe. It is criminal to divert such huge sums of money for whatever reason, and those seen to be doing this should be made accountable," he added.

Meanwhile, Zhou said while her organisation was prepared to campaign for a debt cancellation, Zimbabwean citizens should rise up and refuse to pay back the loans until a full accounting of what the country is paying for and how much interest is accruing on those loans is given.

"As we take stock in terms of how we have gotten to where we are in terms of the debt question, let us be aware that government violated section 300 of the Constitution, which sets limits on state borrowings, public debt and state guarantees.

"Section 61(a-b) of the Public Finance Management Act, which stipulates that the aggregate amount that may be borrowed in any financial year shall not exceed 30 percent of the general government revenue in the previous year has always been violated," she said.

Zhou noted that in 2018, government's overdraft with the central bank stood at US$2,3 billion against the statutory limit of US$762,8 million as set by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Act.


Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwean couple hijacked in Durban, wife missing since Monday

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Mnangagwa's days numbered

3 mins ago | 4 Views

Zimbabwean man dies during sex with SA mistress

4 mins ago | 2 Views

'Whites created Cyclone Idai' - SA Politician

5 mins ago | 6 Views

Zimbabwean company donates laptops to needy SA varsity students

5 mins ago | 5 Views

Gweru prophet sets up school of spiritual gifts

17 mins ago | 20 Views

Potraz brings toll free platforms to rural folk

17 mins ago | 9 Views

Mnangagwa pledges support for Gukurahundi victims

18 mins ago | 18 Views

Zimbabwe banks must support the interbank trading

19 mins ago | 12 Views

Robbing the poor in the name of patriotism

19 mins ago | 19 Views

'Using Air Zimbabwe will pose logistical problems for Mnangagwa'

20 mins ago | 25 Views

Warrant of arrest for Grace Mugabe's brother

21 mins ago | 51 Views

Fake Zacc officials jailed

22 mins ago | 12 Views

War veterans, minister clash

22 mins ago | 39 Views

Fears of cholera outbreak in Manicaland

23 mins ago | 16 Views

Ex-lover takes Matonga to court

23 mins ago | 29 Views

SA-based Zimbabwean pastor contributes to Cyclone Idai

24 mins ago | 35 Views

Mnangagwa keeps private jet on standby

25 mins ago | 30 Views

Zimbabwe adopts new male circumcision strategy

25 mins ago | 27 Views

Unpredictable PSL season beckons

26 mins ago | 7 Views

3 in court for assault

26 mins ago | 9 Views

ILO in bid to mend Mnangagwa govt, ZCTU rift

29 mins ago | 41 Views

Teacher jailed for assaulting pupil

30 mins ago | 50 Views

TelOne donates $100,000 towards Cyclone Idai

31 mins ago | 12 Views

Mtukudzi's daughter plays down Daisy rift

31 mins ago | 58 Views

More Cyclone Idai bodies retrieved

31 mins ago | 86 Views

Dan Tshanda's Zimvavwe protégé keeps Splash alive

32 mins ago | 33 Views

Chamisa rallies national team

34 mins ago | 67 Views

Zimbabwean women abused in the United Kingdom

8 hrs ago | 4834 Views

The acquittal of chivayo puts the justice system on the spot

8 hrs ago | 1815 Views

Bulawayo dam levels remain critical

8 hrs ago | 1634 Views

Textile giant retrenches 200 workers in Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 1625 Views

The curse of Murowa diamonds

9 hrs ago | 1535 Views

Cattle rustlers wreak havoc in Mat South

16 hrs ago | 1824 Views

Mnangagwa is a listening President: Jenni Williams

16 hrs ago | 4176 Views

Zimbabwe marriage age of consent raised

16 hrs ago | 4251 Views

Government starts fuel bonuses

16 hrs ago | 2260 Views

Cop steals car at police station

16 hrs ago | 1862 Views

Zimbabwe begins regional power exports

16 hrs ago | 1746 Views

Zimbabwe's first black woman to get driver’s licence

16 hrs ago | 4499 Views

When seers failed to see the Ides of March

16 hrs ago | 275 Views

New UK border control measures will make life easier for traveling Zimbabweans

17 hrs ago | 1679 Views

Mwonzora checkmates Chamisa

17 hrs ago | 6497 Views

Mnangagwa returns from Angola

17 hrs ago | 488 Views

NetOne moves in to restore communications services

17 hrs ago | 277 Views

Musona fit for crucial AFCON encounter

17 hrs ago | 433 Views

Mnangagwa moves to checkmate his rivals

17 hrs ago | 6234 Views

MDC hammers Mnangagwa over 'infantile and embarrassing love of flying'

17 hrs ago | 469 Views

Even politicians will not divide us

17 hrs ago | 168 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days