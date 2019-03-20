Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Potraz board okays tariff increases

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
THE Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) board is said to have agreed in principle to a tariff adjustment by the country's mobile network operators (MNOs).

The Daily News on Sunday learnt yesterday that the newly-appointed Potraz board acceded to requests from MNO for an upward review in tariffs at its meeting convened in the capital on Friday.

Without disclosing much, Potraz director-general Gift Machengete confirmed the impending adjustments.

"You will see the reviewed tariffs maybe after the operators have announced or advertised (them)," he told the Daily News on Sunday yesterday.

Any increase in tariffs will negatively impact on the pockets of consumers of telecommunications services. It will also add to inflationary pressures.

The development comes as MNOs recorded increased operational costs win the last quarter of last year.

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Rights Commission finalising probe into Zimbabwe army crackdown

13 secs ago | 0 Views

3 lawyers banned from practising

37 secs ago | 0 Views

Jabulani Sibanda to bounce back?

1 min ago | 0 Views

Questions over Mnangagwa's choice of advisors

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Horror Cyclone destruction trail unravels

3 mins ago | 3 Views

LIVE: Zimbabwe vs Congo Brazzaville

4 hrs ago | 2892 Views

Zimbabwe debt should be audited

4 hrs ago | 680 Views

Zimbabwean couple hijacked in Durban, wife missing since Monday

4 hrs ago | 2873 Views

Mnangagwa's days numbered

4 hrs ago | 5498 Views

Zimbabwean man dies during sex with SA mistress

4 hrs ago | 2825 Views

'Whites created Cyclone Idai' - SA Politician

4 hrs ago | 1598 Views

Zimbabwean company donates laptops to needy SA varsity students

4 hrs ago | 861 Views

Gweru prophet sets up school of spiritual gifts

5 hrs ago | 386 Views

Potraz brings toll free platforms to rural folk

5 hrs ago | 138 Views

Mnangagwa pledges support for Gukurahundi victims

5 hrs ago | 317 Views

Zimbabwe banks must support the interbank trading

5 hrs ago | 209 Views

Robbing the poor in the name of patriotism

5 hrs ago | 173 Views

'Using Air Zimbabwe will pose logistical problems for Mnangagwa'

5 hrs ago | 291 Views

Warrant of arrest for Grace Mugabe's brother

5 hrs ago | 343 Views

Fake Zacc officials jailed

5 hrs ago | 110 Views

War veterans, minister clash

5 hrs ago | 265 Views

Fears of cholera outbreak in Manicaland

5 hrs ago | 58 Views

Ex-lover takes Matonga to court

5 hrs ago | 310 Views

SA-based Zimbabwean pastor contributes to Cyclone Idai

5 hrs ago | 123 Views

Mnangagwa keeps private jet on standby

5 hrs ago | 209 Views

Zimbabwe adopts new male circumcision strategy

5 hrs ago | 342 Views

Unpredictable PSL season beckons

5 hrs ago | 59 Views

3 in court for assault

5 hrs ago | 72 Views

ILO in bid to mend Mnangagwa govt, ZCTU rift

5 hrs ago | 198 Views

Teacher jailed for assaulting pupil

5 hrs ago | 265 Views

TelOne donates $100,000 towards Cyclone Idai

5 hrs ago | 44 Views

Mtukudzi's daughter plays down Daisy rift

5 hrs ago | 326 Views

More Cyclone Idai bodies retrieved

5 hrs ago | 406 Views

Dan Tshanda's Zimvavwe protégé keeps Splash alive

5 hrs ago | 164 Views

Chamisa rallies national team

5 hrs ago | 397 Views

Zimbabwean women abused in the United Kingdom

12 hrs ago | 5895 Views

The acquittal of chivayo puts the justice system on the spot

12 hrs ago | 2200 Views

Bulawayo dam levels remain critical

12 hrs ago | 1929 Views

Textile giant retrenches 200 workers in Bulawayo

13 hrs ago | 1821 Views

The curse of Murowa diamonds

13 hrs ago | 1669 Views

Cattle rustlers wreak havoc in Mat South

20 hrs ago | 1903 Views

Mnangagwa is a listening President: Jenni Williams

20 hrs ago | 4703 Views

Zimbabwe marriage age of consent raised

20 hrs ago | 4630 Views

Government starts fuel bonuses

20 hrs ago | 2367 Views

Cop steals car at police station

20 hrs ago | 1944 Views

Zimbabwe begins regional power exports

20 hrs ago | 1812 Views

Zimbabwe's first black woman to get driver’s licence

20 hrs ago | 4773 Views

When seers failed to see the Ides of March

20 hrs ago | 293 Views

New UK border control measures will make life easier for traveling Zimbabweans

21 hrs ago | 1874 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days