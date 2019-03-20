Potraz board okays tariff increases

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) board is said to have agreed in principle to a tariff adjustment by the country's mobile network operators (MNOs).The Daily News on Sunday learnt yesterday that the newly-appointed Potraz board acceded to requests from MNO for an upward review in tariffs at its meeting convened in the capital on Friday.Without disclosing much, Potraz director-general Gift Machengete confirmed the impending adjustments."You will see the reviewed tariffs maybe after the operators have announced or advertised (them)," he told the Daily News on Sunday yesterday.Any increase in tariffs will negatively impact on the pockets of consumers of telecommunications services. It will also add to inflationary pressures.The development comes as MNOs recorded increased operational costs win the last quarter of last year.