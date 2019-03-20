Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Questions over Mnangagwa's choice of advisors

by Staff reporter
3 mins ago | Views
ON three occasions, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, pictured, has been forced to cut short his foreign trips to attend to pressing matters back home — raising questions about the quality of advice he is getting from those around him.

In January, Mnangagwa abandoned his annual holiday after his deputy Constantino Chiwenga failed to contain a strike by junior doctors which had paralysed the health sector.

The job action had started a month earlier, well before Mnangagwa's foreign travel.

In the same month, he was again forced to cut short another foreign tour to attend to a national crisis after the army was deployed to crush protesters, resulting in the death of 16 unarmed civilians around the country.

Mnangagwa, who was seeking much-needed foreign investment on his tour, had to pass plans to attend the Davos summit of world leaders, after visiting Russia, Belarus, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

Only last week, with the country reeling from the devastation wreaked by Cyclone Idai, Mnangagwa was again forced to cut short his trip to the United Arab Emirates.

Opinion has been split with regards the justification for the trips, with government critics saying taxpayer's money was being expended on useless junkets.

Mnangagwa's backers insist the trips have resulted in fresh investments for the country, while also aiding Zimbabwe in its re-engagement efforts.

But analysts opined this week that Mnangagwa's team of advisors could be misleading him into embarking on foreign travels at a time of turmoil back home.

They argue that Mnangagwa should leave globe-trotting to foreign Affairs minister Sibusiso Moyo and other diplomats so that he concentrates on domestic issues.

Political analyst Maxwell Saungweme said the fact that most of the disasters would have been foreseen on the heels of his trips would seem to suggest that the president's advisors are clueless.

"It's a tragedy that a leader leaves the country in the wake of the cyclone disaster or the wake of ravaging street protests. After all there is no evidence that those trips are bringing anything home," he said.

Ricky Mukonza, a South Africa-based political commentator, said the pattern emerging was that each time the president travels, disaster strikes.

Mukonza said the "ruthless" manner in which government reacted to the protests for example was a public relations disaster for Mnangagwa which could be "difficult to turn around in the coming elections".

"In most of these cases, the president has taken wrong decisions, that is, he has continued with the trips instead of prioritising solving the domestic mishaps," Mukonza said, suggesting further that "this has worsened perceptions on his image as a leader".

"It has perpetuated the view that he is an uncaring leader who is in the position for his own personal enjoyment and interests and not to serve the people. Whilst questions may be asked about the quality of advice the president is receiving, it also talks to his judgment as a leader. In Shona there is a saying ‘Zano pangwa uine rako' (it's always good to get advice when you have your own views), all what has happened in a big way reflects how the president thinks and where his priorities are".

Piers Pigou of the International Crisis Group advised that Mnangagwa "should stay home in most instances and deploy ministers in the current situation"

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Hundreds evacuated amid fears of Cyclone Idai induced dam burst in Zimbabwe

44 secs ago | 0 Views

Rights Commission finalising probe into Zimbabwe army crackdown

1 min ago | 0 Views

3 lawyers banned from practising

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Jabulani Sibanda to bounce back?

2 mins ago | 3 Views

Potraz board okays tariff increases

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Horror Cyclone destruction trail unravels

4 mins ago | 3 Views

LIVE: Zimbabwe vs Congo Brazzaville

4 hrs ago | 2896 Views

Zimbabwe debt should be audited

4 hrs ago | 683 Views

Zimbabwean couple hijacked in Durban, wife missing since Monday

4 hrs ago | 2888 Views

Mnangagwa's days numbered

4 hrs ago | 5517 Views

Zimbabwean man dies during sex with SA mistress

4 hrs ago | 2841 Views

'Whites created Cyclone Idai' - SA Politician

4 hrs ago | 1607 Views

Zimbabwean company donates laptops to needy SA varsity students

4 hrs ago | 864 Views

Gweru prophet sets up school of spiritual gifts

5 hrs ago | 387 Views

Potraz brings toll free platforms to rural folk

5 hrs ago | 139 Views

Mnangagwa pledges support for Gukurahundi victims

5 hrs ago | 317 Views

Zimbabwe banks must support the interbank trading

5 hrs ago | 210 Views

Robbing the poor in the name of patriotism

5 hrs ago | 173 Views

'Using Air Zimbabwe will pose logistical problems for Mnangagwa'

5 hrs ago | 292 Views

Warrant of arrest for Grace Mugabe's brother

5 hrs ago | 345 Views

Fake Zacc officials jailed

5 hrs ago | 110 Views

War veterans, minister clash

5 hrs ago | 265 Views

Fears of cholera outbreak in Manicaland

5 hrs ago | 58 Views

Ex-lover takes Matonga to court

5 hrs ago | 311 Views

SA-based Zimbabwean pastor contributes to Cyclone Idai

5 hrs ago | 123 Views

Mnangagwa keeps private jet on standby

5 hrs ago | 209 Views

Zimbabwe adopts new male circumcision strategy

5 hrs ago | 343 Views

Unpredictable PSL season beckons

5 hrs ago | 59 Views

3 in court for assault

5 hrs ago | 72 Views

ILO in bid to mend Mnangagwa govt, ZCTU rift

5 hrs ago | 199 Views

Teacher jailed for assaulting pupil

5 hrs ago | 265 Views

TelOne donates $100,000 towards Cyclone Idai

5 hrs ago | 44 Views

Mtukudzi's daughter plays down Daisy rift

5 hrs ago | 326 Views

More Cyclone Idai bodies retrieved

5 hrs ago | 406 Views

Dan Tshanda's Zimvavwe protégé keeps Splash alive

5 hrs ago | 164 Views

Chamisa rallies national team

5 hrs ago | 397 Views

Zimbabwean women abused in the United Kingdom

12 hrs ago | 5901 Views

The acquittal of chivayo puts the justice system on the spot

12 hrs ago | 2200 Views

Bulawayo dam levels remain critical

12 hrs ago | 1931 Views

Textile giant retrenches 200 workers in Bulawayo

13 hrs ago | 1821 Views

The curse of Murowa diamonds

13 hrs ago | 1669 Views

Cattle rustlers wreak havoc in Mat South

20 hrs ago | 1903 Views

Mnangagwa is a listening President: Jenni Williams

20 hrs ago | 4704 Views

Zimbabwe marriage age of consent raised

20 hrs ago | 4630 Views

Government starts fuel bonuses

20 hrs ago | 2367 Views

Cop steals car at police station

20 hrs ago | 1944 Views

Zimbabwe begins regional power exports

20 hrs ago | 1812 Views

Zimbabwe's first black woman to get driver’s licence

20 hrs ago | 4775 Views

When seers failed to see the Ides of March

20 hrs ago | 293 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days