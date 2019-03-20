News / National
Zimbabwe volcano fears
The Civil Protection Department (CPD) in Masvingo has dispatched a team to Bikita in Masvingo province following social media reports of a possible volcano eruption at Mapadza Hill.
Bikita Assistant District Administrator, Mr Innocent Matingwina told reporters that according to villagers from Ziki village, a loud noise was heard emanating from the mountain top on Saturday morning after which a rock fell from the mountain top, landing at the foot of the mountain.
One villager, Selina Mandinyenya interviewed by the CPD alleged that a fire was seen at the mountain top before the rock fell.
Mr Matingwina said no injuries were recorded as the rock fell a distance from households.
He however said there are fears that two balancing rocks adjacent to the one that fell could also fall as they seem unstable.
Source - zbc