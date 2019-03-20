Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Afreximbank grants Zimbabwe interbank forex trade loan

by Staff reporter
19 secs ago | Views
Cairo-based Africa Export and Import Bank (Afreximbank)  has extended an undisclosed amount in lines of credit to Zimbabwe's interbank foreign exchange trading  to stabilise the forex supply in the economy and address liquidity challenges besetting the economy, Business Times has learnt.

 The development comes after the official interbank forex trade has managed to trade around $65 million since February 20. The trading system started at a rate of ZWL$2.5 to the US dollar but has since devalued further to $2.7 amid expectations that it will weaken further to get to equilibrium with the parallel rate. Parallel market rates are around ZWL$3.5-ZWL$3.8

Given companies' forex payment backlogs of around $900 million, the system has done little to help the economy out of dire forex challenges situation and this has helped sustain the parallel market rates which were expected to drop.

Over $500 million of forex is needed to stabilise the forex market system.

Though John Mangudya, RBZ governor could not be drawn into how much money is the country is applying for to stabilise the forex auction system, he told this publication that Afreximbank will be crucial in stabilising the interbank  forex  system.

Mangudya was in Cairo, three weeks ago to get more lines of credit from the country's all weather bank to stabilise the system which has so far recorded a limited success.

"As we speak, Afreximbank has already granted Zimbabwe a facility towards underpinning the interbank forex market. We expect to start drawing down from the facility soon and it is our fervent hope that forex availability will improve," said Mangudya.

 Some few companies have benefited from the system, with Dairibord chief executive Anthony Mandiwanza saying that the interbank market was encouraging.

Mangudya said over 60 bureaux de change agents have registered for the forex interbank system.

Meanwhile, Mthuli Ncube, Finance and Economic Development Minister has said government has put in place mechanisms which will ensure forex interbank market will not benefit banks only.

He said the system will allow the market to determine the actual value of Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) dollar.

Ncube said the central bank is already liberalising forex trading and the international community is happy with the move of determining the real value of RTGS dollars.

Treasury believes the RBZ's mechanism of focusing on containing money supply growth; while putting in place monitoring mechanisms to ensure that the interbank foreign exchange market is not manipulated will go a long way in improve forex challenges.

The country's biggest industry representative, Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) said the central bank should increase the official exchange rate to between 1:3.2 and 1:3.5 in order to harness meaningful forex.

This comes after the interbank forex trade is managing to trade an average of $12 million weekly. That money is too little given the foreign currency constraints that the companies have had over the past three years.

"If the monetary authorities increase the exchange rate to around 1:3.5 most businesses and individuals would be confident to bring their money to the banks as they know the rate is more or less the same the black market rate," CZI president Sifelani Jabangwe said.

Source - businesstimes

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Sofa not so good

5 mins ago | 4 Views

Zimbabwe volcano fears

5 mins ago | 6 Views

Mnangagwa goes Biblical: 'Zimbabwe accepts will of God'

7 mins ago | 3 Views

Open letter to President Mnangagwa

8 mins ago | 6 Views

Warriors ease into Afcon finals

9 mins ago | 2 Views

Hundreds evacuated amid fears of Cyclone Idai induced dam burst in Zimbabwe

10 mins ago | 7 Views

Rights Commission finalising probe into Zimbabwe army crackdown

10 mins ago | 7 Views

3 lawyers banned from practising

11 mins ago | 7 Views

Jabulani Sibanda to bounce back?

11 mins ago | 18 Views

Questions over Mnangagwa's choice of advisors

12 mins ago | 7 Views

Potraz board okays tariff increases

12 mins ago | 5 Views

Horror Cyclone destruction trail unravels

13 mins ago | 7 Views

LIVE: Zimbabwe vs Congo Brazzaville

4 hrs ago | 2972 Views

Zimbabwe debt should be audited

4 hrs ago | 703 Views

Zimbabwean couple hijacked in Durban, wife missing since Monday

4 hrs ago | 3007 Views

Mnangagwa's days numbered

4 hrs ago | 5787 Views

Zimbabwean man dies during sex with SA mistress

5 hrs ago | 2935 Views

'Whites created Cyclone Idai' - SA Politician

5 hrs ago | 1665 Views

Zimbabwean company donates laptops to needy SA varsity students

5 hrs ago | 897 Views

Gweru prophet sets up school of spiritual gifts

5 hrs ago | 394 Views

Potraz brings toll free platforms to rural folk

5 hrs ago | 144 Views

Mnangagwa pledges support for Gukurahundi victims

5 hrs ago | 321 Views

Zimbabwe banks must support the interbank trading

5 hrs ago | 215 Views

Robbing the poor in the name of patriotism

5 hrs ago | 179 Views

'Using Air Zimbabwe will pose logistical problems for Mnangagwa'

5 hrs ago | 301 Views

Warrant of arrest for Grace Mugabe's brother

5 hrs ago | 354 Views

Fake Zacc officials jailed

5 hrs ago | 115 Views

War veterans, minister clash

5 hrs ago | 270 Views

Fears of cholera outbreak in Manicaland

5 hrs ago | 59 Views

Ex-lover takes Matonga to court

5 hrs ago | 322 Views

SA-based Zimbabwean pastor contributes to Cyclone Idai

5 hrs ago | 124 Views

Mnangagwa keeps private jet on standby

5 hrs ago | 213 Views

Zimbabwe adopts new male circumcision strategy

5 hrs ago | 356 Views

Unpredictable PSL season beckons

5 hrs ago | 61 Views

3 in court for assault

5 hrs ago | 77 Views

ILO in bid to mend Mnangagwa govt, ZCTU rift

5 hrs ago | 201 Views

Teacher jailed for assaulting pupil

5 hrs ago | 272 Views

TelOne donates $100,000 towards Cyclone Idai

5 hrs ago | 45 Views

Mtukudzi's daughter plays down Daisy rift

5 hrs ago | 333 Views

More Cyclone Idai bodies retrieved

5 hrs ago | 410 Views

Dan Tshanda's Zimvavwe protégé keeps Splash alive

5 hrs ago | 165 Views

Chamisa rallies national team

5 hrs ago | 403 Views

Zimbabwean women abused in the United Kingdom

12 hrs ago | 5921 Views

The acquittal of chivayo puts the justice system on the spot

13 hrs ago | 2206 Views

Bulawayo dam levels remain critical

13 hrs ago | 1936 Views

Textile giant retrenches 200 workers in Bulawayo

13 hrs ago | 1828 Views

The curse of Murowa diamonds

13 hrs ago | 1670 Views

Cattle rustlers wreak havoc in Mat South

20 hrs ago | 1905 Views

Mnangagwa is a listening President: Jenni Williams

20 hrs ago | 4720 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days