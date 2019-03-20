Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Minister storms out of YaFM launch, says cannot address 'empty chairs'

by newzimbabwe
3 hrs ago | Views
MIDLANDS Provincial Affairs Minister Larry Mavhima Friday left the regional launch of private radio station YA FM in Kwekwe in a huff saying he could not be found addressing "empty chairs".

The Kwekwe launch of the expanded YA FM from its Zvishavane headquarters failed spectacularly with station managers left embarrassed when the fuming Mavhima ditched the event.

Mavhima was representing President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa and Mines and Mining Development Minister Winston Chitando.

"I am here representing the President who is not with us here today because he is tied up with the Cyclone Idai disaster.

"I am also representing the Minister of Information and Mines whom I hope will be with us.

"I cannot however read all those speeches on my own so I am going to delegate," Mavhima told a briefing before the main event.

The Minister and his entourage were shocked to find the main venue of the event with empty chairs and a few exhibitors from local companies.

"Is this what I was invited for?" a stunned Mavhima was heard asking some government officials, senior Zanu-PF members and other dignitaries who formed his entourage.

"I cannot address empty chairs," Mavhima said before leaving.

YA FM Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Munyaradzi Hwengwere was conspicuous by his absence as he was said to be on his way but never attended.

Earlier on, YA FM General Manager Zane Rance had indicated that Hwengwere was going to attend.
"Whilst we are still waiting for the arrival of other delegates including Mr Hwengwere who said that he is on his way, we can as well proceed with the event," Zane said before going to the venue.

Meanwhile, before the embarrassment Mavhima was gushing YA FM praises.

"They (YA FM) did not let Zvishavane community down; neither did you let the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe down.

"You were able to meet the deadline at the time you promised.

"Because the promoters of the project are in the media fraternity with experience, they put their house in order.

"I am glad that you are expanding your territory, for your established territory.

"Hwengwere was the press secretary of then President Robert Mugabe he is now a chairman which of a provincial radio station," he said.

Hwengwere told a state owned weekly that in order to increase the radio frequencies, there was need to convince the government that "we are the voice of the miners".

"So fortunately, we did just that and we have been granted more frequencies. Already we have a transmitter installed in Mberengwa and we will be installing others in the near future. YA FM will soon be broadcasting from areas that range from Insiza to Kwekwe," he said.

"We will be launching the Great Dyke News24 which is a news platform where people will be able to access news about their region. This is all in line with our vision to uplift and market the region," he said.

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

PHOTO: Woman gives birth on a tree

56 mins ago | 565 Views

Witness nails MDC Alliance MP in fake address case

2 hrs ago | 847 Views

Mnangagwa's govt probes US$100m botched deal

3 hrs ago | 955 Views

Zimbabwe urged to improve dialogue process

3 hrs ago | 522 Views

Joshua Nkomo's absence felt in Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 785 Views

Jet-setting Mnangagwa divides nation

3 hrs ago | 1544 Views

Solution to Zimbabwe's problems is political

3 hrs ago | 549 Views

Slomo has no beef with Macheso

3 hrs ago | 1029 Views

Zimbabwe govt set to ferry fuel by road

3 hrs ago | 831 Views

Zimbabwe fuel crisis hurts business: Mudenda

3 hrs ago | 473 Views

MDC MP Chimina acquitted

3 hrs ago | 344 Views

Mliswa says army should have been used to forcefully remove villagers

3 hrs ago | 736 Views

Hubby kills wife over spanner

3 hrs ago | 494 Views

Nyaradzo eyes UK market

3 hrs ago | 231 Views

'Women politicians are weak,' says MDC Alliance candidate

3 hrs ago | 269 Views

Ncube, Shiri summoned over tobacco auction ruckus

3 hrs ago | 606 Views

'Traditional healer' in court for fraud

3 hrs ago | 313 Views

Biti slams Mnangagwa over foreign travel

3 hrs ago | 326 Views

Natpharm given 48hrs to get supplies

3 hrs ago | 174 Views

Natpharm given 48hrs to get supplies

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

Bosso still to get player's clearances

3 hrs ago | 224 Views

'Prophet' jailed for stealing cellphone

3 hrs ago | 218 Views

Government allays Burma Valley flooding fears

3 hrs ago | 303 Views

Woman battling for life after vicious dogs attack

3 hrs ago | 514 Views

Zimbabwe army commended for Idai rescue efforts

3 hrs ago | 178 Views

Kango wants duty hike on gas stoves

3 hrs ago | 367 Views

Woman dies in National Sports Stadium stampede

3 hrs ago | 962 Views

3 die in kombi, truck collision

3 hrs ago | 257 Views

Mnangagwa leads nation in mourning

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

MDC MP confronts 'poor quality' minister

3 hrs ago | 401 Views

Volcano, floods scare in Bikita and Vumba

3 hrs ago | 589 Views

Masvingo- Mutare road work suspended

3 hrs ago | 239 Views

Tax rebate for health staff

3 hrs ago | 229 Views

11 in court for smuggling

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

Medical insurance for Zimbabweans in SA

3 hrs ago | 197 Views

'Payments shall be in US dollars'

3 hrs ago | 547 Views

Understanding Cyclone Idai, associated geomorphological processes

3 hrs ago | 239 Views

Thomas Mapfumo finally leaves for Unites States

3 hrs ago | 349 Views

Express Links Money Transfer donate to Cyclone Idai disaster victims

13 hrs ago | 479 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa praise Warriors for AFCON triumph

13 hrs ago | 2564 Views

Rocks from mountain crush huts in Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 8460 Views

'Tax reforms to rescue debt-distressed Zimbabwe'

15 hrs ago | 1945 Views

Afreximbank grants Zimbabwe interbank forex trade loan

15 hrs ago | 2141 Views

Sofa not so good

15 hrs ago | 2807 Views

Zimbabwe volcano fears

15 hrs ago | 7277 Views

Mnangagwa goes Biblical: 'Zimbabwe accepts will of God'

15 hrs ago | 1962 Views

Open letter to President Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 2530 Views

Warriors ease into Afcon finals

15 hrs ago | 1234 Views

Hundreds evacuated amid fears of Cyclone Idai induced dam burst in Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 974 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days