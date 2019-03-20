Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Payments shall be in US dollars'

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
International Air Transport Association (IATA), a trade association which represents interests of the world's airlines, has issued a directive to local travel agents that all remittances of amounts due to them will only be accepted in United States dollars.

All payments accruing to airlines are routed through the Canada head-quartered group. However, depleted nostro accounts have been making it increasingly difficult to switch from bond note-denominated payments to US dollar-based settlements.

Ethopian Airlines is reportedly failing to repatriate funds amounting to US$18 million from Zimbabwe due to the shortage of foreign currency in the country.

Other foreign airlines operating in Zimbabwe that are failing to repatriate their money, include South African Airways which is reportedly owed about US$10 million.

In a circular dated March 20, 2019, IATA said it can no longer accept the use of direct debit as a remittance method in the market.

"Pursuant of the monetary policy statement announced by the central bank, with effect from February 20, 2019, and the resulting banking infrastructure and the operating environment alignment charges in Zimbabwe, please be advised that effective immediately IATA can only accept remittances of amounts due in the billing currency of the BSP in Zimbabwe, the United states dollars (USD).

"We also regret to inform you that we can no longer support the use of direct debits as a remittance method in the market effectively today, the service has been suspended and will be unavailable until further notice.

"All IATA payments shall be in United States dollar and should be remitted via bank transfer or cash," read part of the circular.

Similarly, the country's national airliner, Air Zimbabwe, has also advised travel agents that air fares will remain unchanged in US dollar terms, however, RTGS payments will be determined by the exchange rate.

"In view of the monetary policy statement announced on February  20, 2019, IATA has advised that the Zimbabwe BSP billing currency is now in US dollars and can only accept remittances due in United States dollars.

"In that regard we further point our fares and other charges such as penalty fees, excess baggage and other services are currently denominated in USD. Our fees will remain unchanged in USD terms, RTGS sales are available through UM sales office and only at applicable exchange rate," said Air Zimbabwe.

In January RwandaAir also withdrew sale of its ticked in local currency. The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) last year committed to make monthly payments of US$4 million to pay off the $150 million owed to international airlines.

RBZ statistics show that $56,3 million had been spent on AITA and airlines during the January-June 2017 period, with banks having funded $13,5 million of that amount.



Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

PHOTO: Woman gives birth on a tree

56 mins ago | 565 Views

Witness nails MDC Alliance MP in fake address case

2 hrs ago | 847 Views

Mnangagwa's govt probes US$100m botched deal

3 hrs ago | 955 Views

Zimbabwe urged to improve dialogue process

3 hrs ago | 521 Views

Joshua Nkomo's absence felt in Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 784 Views

Jet-setting Mnangagwa divides nation

3 hrs ago | 1544 Views

Solution to Zimbabwe's problems is political

3 hrs ago | 548 Views

Slomo has no beef with Macheso

3 hrs ago | 1028 Views

Zimbabwe govt set to ferry fuel by road

3 hrs ago | 831 Views

Zimbabwe fuel crisis hurts business: Mudenda

3 hrs ago | 473 Views

MDC MP Chimina acquitted

3 hrs ago | 343 Views

Mliswa says army should have been used to forcefully remove villagers

3 hrs ago | 735 Views

Hubby kills wife over spanner

3 hrs ago | 493 Views

Nyaradzo eyes UK market

3 hrs ago | 231 Views

'Women politicians are weak,' says MDC Alliance candidate

3 hrs ago | 269 Views

Ncube, Shiri summoned over tobacco auction ruckus

3 hrs ago | 606 Views

'Traditional healer' in court for fraud

3 hrs ago | 313 Views

Biti slams Mnangagwa over foreign travel

3 hrs ago | 325 Views

Natpharm given 48hrs to get supplies

3 hrs ago | 174 Views

Natpharm given 48hrs to get supplies

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

Bosso still to get player's clearances

3 hrs ago | 224 Views

'Prophet' jailed for stealing cellphone

3 hrs ago | 218 Views

Government allays Burma Valley flooding fears

3 hrs ago | 303 Views

Woman battling for life after vicious dogs attack

3 hrs ago | 514 Views

Zimbabwe army commended for Idai rescue efforts

3 hrs ago | 178 Views

Kango wants duty hike on gas stoves

3 hrs ago | 367 Views

Woman dies in National Sports Stadium stampede

3 hrs ago | 962 Views

3 die in kombi, truck collision

3 hrs ago | 257 Views

Mnangagwa leads nation in mourning

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

MDC MP confronts 'poor quality' minister

3 hrs ago | 401 Views

Volcano, floods scare in Bikita and Vumba

3 hrs ago | 589 Views

Masvingo- Mutare road work suspended

3 hrs ago | 239 Views

Tax rebate for health staff

3 hrs ago | 229 Views

11 in court for smuggling

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

Medical insurance for Zimbabweans in SA

3 hrs ago | 197 Views

Understanding Cyclone Idai, associated geomorphological processes

3 hrs ago | 239 Views

Thomas Mapfumo finally leaves for Unites States

3 hrs ago | 349 Views

Minister storms out of YaFM launch, says cannot address 'empty chairs'

3 hrs ago | 329 Views

Express Links Money Transfer donate to Cyclone Idai disaster victims

13 hrs ago | 479 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa praise Warriors for AFCON triumph

13 hrs ago | 2564 Views

Rocks from mountain crush huts in Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 8459 Views

'Tax reforms to rescue debt-distressed Zimbabwe'

15 hrs ago | 1945 Views

Afreximbank grants Zimbabwe interbank forex trade loan

15 hrs ago | 2141 Views

Sofa not so good

15 hrs ago | 2807 Views

Zimbabwe volcano fears

15 hrs ago | 7276 Views

Mnangagwa goes Biblical: 'Zimbabwe accepts will of God'

15 hrs ago | 1962 Views

Open letter to President Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 2530 Views

Warriors ease into Afcon finals

15 hrs ago | 1233 Views

Hundreds evacuated amid fears of Cyclone Idai induced dam burst in Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 974 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days