11 in court for smuggling

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
ELEVEN PEOPLE have appeared before a Mutare magistrate in connection with smuggling of goods from Mozambique following an incident in which a bus carrying more than 400 packs of Coca Cola drinks was impounded near Mutare central business district last week.

Nixon Manzote (33), Stelvio Chipanga (28), Quiteria Andre (31) all from Mozambique and Rebecca Kurebwa (32), Chistrina Ncube (39), Rorisang Makawa (42), Mercy Zvasiya (32), Esmary Katedza (52), Loice Mudhosi (38), Francisca Tangwarara (38), from Harare appeared before Magistrate Perseverance Makhala facing charges of smuggling goods.

Manzote and Kurebwa were arrested after detectives found 240 packs of drinks in their Mercedes Benz Sprinter, registration number AEU 8902. The two failed to show declaration forms for the drinks leading to their arrest.

Ms Makhala ordered Mudhosi, who was found with 144 packs of drinks to pay a $300 fine or risk going to jail for three months while Tangwara was also ordered to pay $250 fine or serve two months in jail.

Ms Makhala suspended two months for five years on condition that they do not commit a similar offence. Zvasiya and Kurebwa were ordered to pay $200 fine or spend two months in jail while Makawa, Ncube, Manzote, Katedza and Adre were ordered to pay $100 fine or spent one month in prison.

The court heard that on March 13, at around 7pm, police detectives received information that a Harare-bound Trip Trans bus had smuggled drinks and it was intercepted in Mutare.  The bus driver refused to cooperate and refused to park the bus to allow detectives to search it.

The bus was stopped on its way into the central business district.

All the drinks were recovered from the accused and were seized by Zimra.

Source - the herald

Most Popular In 7 Days