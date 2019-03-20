Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Masvingo- Mutare road work suspended

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The dualisation of Mutare-Masvingo Road has been temporarily stopped as all the equipment and staff were moved to attend to roads in Chimanimani that were destroyed by Cyclone Idai.

Cyclone Idai, which brought flood water and destruction to areas of Mozambique and Malawi, hit Zimbabwe last Friday, destroying roads, bridges, power and communication infrastructure in Chimanimani and Chipinge districts.

Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development Manicaland provincial road engineer Mr Atherton Zindoga said they had delayed the works to ensure that Chimanimani became accessible.

"Cyclone Idai did not directly affect the works we had already done on the dualisation of the Mutare-Masvingo road but now we are faced with the responsibility of attending to the destructive roads in Chimanimani. We have shifted the equipments we have been using to the cyclone affected area," he said.

Mr Zindoga also said work would not resume until they had assessed the extent of damage in Chimanimani and cleared as many of the access roads as possible.

"It is difficult to make an assumption on when will commence with the dualisation looking at the damage that has been done. Bridges have collapsed and roads are blocked so until we managed to completely cleared out and reconstruct these roads to enable transportation to take place, we will then get back to our work," he said.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

What should be done by government to Obviate Zimbabwe from economic collapse?

7 mins ago | 11 Views

PHOTO: Woman gives birth on a tree

1 hr ago | 743 Views

Witness nails MDC Alliance MP in fake address case

3 hrs ago | 906 Views

Mnangagwa's govt probes US$100m botched deal

3 hrs ago | 1020 Views

Zimbabwe urged to improve dialogue process

3 hrs ago | 564 Views

Joshua Nkomo's absence felt in Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 851 Views

Jet-setting Mnangagwa divides nation

3 hrs ago | 1655 Views

Solution to Zimbabwe's problems is political

3 hrs ago | 591 Views

Slomo has no beef with Macheso

3 hrs ago | 1083 Views

Zimbabwe govt set to ferry fuel by road

3 hrs ago | 874 Views

Zimbabwe fuel crisis hurts business: Mudenda

3 hrs ago | 498 Views

MDC MP Chimina acquitted

3 hrs ago | 363 Views

Mliswa says army should have been used to forcefully remove villagers

3 hrs ago | 770 Views

Hubby kills wife over spanner

3 hrs ago | 518 Views

Nyaradzo eyes UK market

3 hrs ago | 240 Views

'Women politicians are weak,' says MDC Alliance candidate

3 hrs ago | 279 Views

Ncube, Shiri summoned over tobacco auction ruckus

3 hrs ago | 636 Views

'Traditional healer' in court for fraud

3 hrs ago | 329 Views

Biti slams Mnangagwa over foreign travel

3 hrs ago | 342 Views

Natpharm given 48hrs to get supplies

3 hrs ago | 185 Views

Natpharm given 48hrs to get supplies

3 hrs ago | 113 Views

Bosso still to get player's clearances

3 hrs ago | 231 Views

'Prophet' jailed for stealing cellphone

3 hrs ago | 224 Views

Government allays Burma Valley flooding fears

3 hrs ago | 313 Views

Woman battling for life after vicious dogs attack

3 hrs ago | 534 Views

Zimbabwe army commended for Idai rescue efforts

3 hrs ago | 182 Views

Kango wants duty hike on gas stoves

3 hrs ago | 379 Views

Woman dies in National Sports Stadium stampede

3 hrs ago | 1002 Views

3 die in kombi, truck collision

3 hrs ago | 271 Views

Mnangagwa leads nation in mourning

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

MDC MP confronts 'poor quality' minister

3 hrs ago | 416 Views

Volcano, floods scare in Bikita and Vumba

3 hrs ago | 607 Views

Tax rebate for health staff

3 hrs ago | 237 Views

11 in court for smuggling

3 hrs ago | 169 Views

Medical insurance for Zimbabweans in SA

3 hrs ago | 207 Views

'Payments shall be in US dollars'

3 hrs ago | 566 Views

Understanding Cyclone Idai, associated geomorphological processes

3 hrs ago | 244 Views

Thomas Mapfumo finally leaves for Unites States

3 hrs ago | 359 Views

Minister storms out of YaFM launch, says cannot address 'empty chairs'

3 hrs ago | 346 Views

Express Links Money Transfer donate to Cyclone Idai disaster victims

13 hrs ago | 479 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa praise Warriors for AFCON triumph

13 hrs ago | 2574 Views

Rocks from mountain crush huts in Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 8522 Views

'Tax reforms to rescue debt-distressed Zimbabwe'

15 hrs ago | 1952 Views

Afreximbank grants Zimbabwe interbank forex trade loan

15 hrs ago | 2155 Views

Sofa not so good

15 hrs ago | 2817 Views

Zimbabwe volcano fears

15 hrs ago | 7309 Views

Mnangagwa goes Biblical: 'Zimbabwe accepts will of God'

15 hrs ago | 1969 Views

Open letter to President Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 2542 Views

Warriors ease into Afcon finals

15 hrs ago | 1245 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days