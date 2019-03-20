Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

3 die in kombi, truck collision

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
THREE people died when a kombi and a truck collided as they tried to avoid a broken down truck and stray donkeys about 40 kilometres from Gokwe centre along the Kwekwe–Gokwe road.

Four donkeys were also killed in the accident.

Zanu-PF Midlands provincial member from Gokwe South Bestero Mazanari confirmed the horrific accident which happened on Saturday at about 8PM.

He said the kombi and truck were involved in a head on collision as they tried to avoid another truck that broke down and was left on the road. Mazanari said he passed through the area hours after the accident and the bodies were still at the scene.

"The broken down small truck was not pushed out of the road. The kombi and the other truck collided as they tried to avoid it. Two people died on the spot and the third died at Zhombe Mission Hospital. The accident occurred at around 8PM on Saturday," he said.

Mazanari said four donkeys that had strayed onto the road were also killed in the accident.

He said when he arrived at the scene before 1AM yesterday, the bodies were still lying on the ground.

Mazanari said some people who were at the scene told him that the kombi and truck had tried to avoid the donkeys that had strayed onto the road as well as the broken down truck, leading to a head-on collision.

Midlands Acting provincial spokesperson Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende said she was still to get details on the accident.

Police have previously said owners of livestock that causes accidents may be charged for contravening Section 23 (1) of the Road Traffic Act, Chapter 13.11 as read with Road and Road Traffic Rules of the Road Traffic Regulations 308/74 (cause or permit any animal to graze on any road having a bituminous surface of six metres or more).  

Police said previously they faced difficulties in tracing culprits as most cattle were not branded, but that was going to be a thing of the past due to the branding exercises that have been carried out in recent years.

Source - chroncile

