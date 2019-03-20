Latest News Editor's Choice


Woman dies in National Sports Stadium stampede

by Staff reporter
A Middle-aged woman died in a stampede as people scrambled to find their way into the National Sports Stadium for the final Afcon qualifying match between Zimbabwe and Congo yesterday. Two others were seriously injured and rushed to hospital.  

The development somewhat put a damp to Zimbabwe's qualification as the Warriors ensured they kept their unbeaten home run intact with a 2-0 win.

Zimbabwe Republic Police spokesperson Paul Nyathi confirmed the incidents last night.


"We are saddened to confirm that a woman died today (yesterday) between 2pm and 3pm and two people were injured at the National Sports Stadium at the match between Zimbabwe and Congo.  

"At Gate 3, there were problems with the ticket scanner and people became impatient since the match was about to start and they began pushing and shoving in trying to gain entrance. "The woman who was in front fell down and was trampled upon by the mob. She was taken to a local hospital where she was confirmed dead after admission.

"We can also confirm that one person was injured during the stampede and was rushed to the hospital. His life is not in much danger.

"We also have a spectator who was injured and admitted to the hospital when he jumped into the stadium towards the end of the match and we have launched full investigations into the incidents," said Nyathi.  


Zifa communication manager Xolisani Gwesela  confirmed the incidents promising to release a full statement today.

"We have been informed as Zifa about the unfortunate incident where a woman lost her life in a stampede at our match with Congo.

"Our condolences are to her family and to those injured we wish them quick recovery. But we will release a full statement about the issue," said Gwesela.

