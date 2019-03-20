Zimbabwe army commended for Idai rescue efforts

News / National

by Staff reporter

GOVERNMENT has commended the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) for working under dangerous conditions in rescue efforts that are underway in cyclone hit areas in the country.In a statement, the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda, also commended people and organisations that are helping affected people."We heartily applaud the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, the fortress of our nation, for leading in the rescue effort under perilous circumstances. To all fellow Zimbabweans, we say thank you for your moving show of compassion, unity of purpose and generous spirit in response to the pain inflicted by the Cyclone Idai disaster on our fellow brothers and sisters, mothers and fathers," said Dr Sibanda."You have indeed eloquently demonstrated to the world that that which binds us together as Zimbabweans runs deeper than our differences of colour, opinion, political affiliation or religion. You made our country proud".He said the nation was also praying for the speedy recovery of all those injured as well as those affected by the ferocious climatic phenomenon."The Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda , the office of the President and Cabinet and the entire Civil Service join his Excellency President ED Mnangagwa and the whole nation in mourning all our brothers and sisters who lost their lives in the Cyclone Idai disaster ."May their dear souls rest in eternal peace. We also pray to the Lord Almighty for the speedy recovery of all those injured as well as those variously and grievously affected by this ferocious climatic phenomenon," said Dr Sibanda.President Mnangagwa last week declared yesterday and Saturday as national mourning days in remembrance of those who perished following the cyclone which ravaged Chimanimani, Chipinge and parts of Masvingo and the Midlands.