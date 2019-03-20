Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe army commended for Idai rescue efforts

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
GOVERNMENT has commended the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) for working under dangerous conditions in rescue efforts that are underway in cyclone hit areas in the country.

In a statement, the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda, also commended people and organisations that are helping affected people.

"We heartily applaud the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, the fortress of our nation, for leading in the rescue effort under perilous circumstances. To all fellow Zimbabweans, we say thank you for your moving show of compassion, unity of purpose and generous spirit in response to the pain inflicted by the Cyclone Idai disaster on our fellow brothers and sisters, mothers and fathers," said Dr Sibanda.

"You have indeed eloquently demonstrated to the world that that which binds us together as Zimbabweans runs deeper than our differences of colour, opinion, political affiliation or religion. You made our country proud".

He said the nation was also praying for the speedy recovery of all those injured as well as those affected by the ferocious climatic phenomenon.

"The Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda , the office of the President and Cabinet and the entire Civil Service join his Excellency President ED Mnangagwa and the whole nation in mourning all our brothers and sisters who lost their lives in the Cyclone Idai disaster .  

"May their dear souls rest in eternal peace. We also pray to the Lord Almighty for the speedy recovery of all those injured as well as those variously and grievously affected by this ferocious climatic phenomenon," said Dr Sibanda.

President Mnangagwa last week declared yesterday and Saturday as national mourning days in remembrance of those who perished following the cyclone which ravaged Chimanimani, Chipinge and parts of Masvingo and the Midlands.


Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Temba Mliswa speaks on Chivayo saga

19 secs ago | 0 Views

SMEs sector to be taxed, says Zimra

9 mins ago | 13 Views

More machinery needed to recover Cyclone Idai bodies

9 mins ago | 12 Views

Bright Matonga fights to overturn US$280k default judgment

18 mins ago | 30 Views

Bulilima RDC to repossess 272 undeveloped stands

18 mins ago | 17 Views

Zanu-PF pulls all stops to win Bulawayo ward

19 mins ago | 32 Views

Court orders law firm to freeze client's bank account

19 mins ago | 39 Views

What should be done by government to Obviate Zimbabwe from economic collapse?

27 mins ago | 65 Views

PHOTO: Woman gives birth on a tree

1 hr ago | 1077 Views

Witness nails MDC Alliance MP in fake address case

3 hrs ago | 1015 Views

Mnangagwa's govt probes US$100m botched deal

3 hrs ago | 1154 Views

Zimbabwe urged to improve dialogue process

3 hrs ago | 628 Views

Joshua Nkomo's absence felt in Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 965 Views

Jet-setting Mnangagwa divides nation

3 hrs ago | 1879 Views

Solution to Zimbabwe's problems is political

3 hrs ago | 662 Views

Slomo has no beef with Macheso

3 hrs ago | 1181 Views

Zimbabwe govt set to ferry fuel by road

3 hrs ago | 981 Views

Zimbabwe fuel crisis hurts business: Mudenda

3 hrs ago | 553 Views

MDC MP Chimina acquitted

3 hrs ago | 394 Views

Mliswa says army should have been used to forcefully remove villagers

3 hrs ago | 861 Views

Hubby kills wife over spanner

3 hrs ago | 576 Views

Nyaradzo eyes UK market

3 hrs ago | 263 Views

'Women politicians are weak,' says MDC Alliance candidate

3 hrs ago | 310 Views

Ncube, Shiri summoned over tobacco auction ruckus

3 hrs ago | 686 Views

'Traditional healer' in court for fraud

4 hrs ago | 361 Views

Biti slams Mnangagwa over foreign travel

4 hrs ago | 372 Views

Natpharm given 48hrs to get supplies

4 hrs ago | 205 Views

Natpharm given 48hrs to get supplies

4 hrs ago | 119 Views

Bosso still to get player's clearances

4 hrs ago | 251 Views

'Prophet' jailed for stealing cellphone

4 hrs ago | 237 Views

Government allays Burma Valley flooding fears

4 hrs ago | 330 Views

Woman battling for life after vicious dogs attack

4 hrs ago | 572 Views

Kango wants duty hike on gas stoves

4 hrs ago | 410 Views

Woman dies in National Sports Stadium stampede

4 hrs ago | 1073 Views

3 die in kombi, truck collision

4 hrs ago | 283 Views

Mnangagwa leads nation in mourning

4 hrs ago | 115 Views

MDC MP confronts 'poor quality' minister

4 hrs ago | 454 Views

Volcano, floods scare in Bikita and Vumba

4 hrs ago | 667 Views

Masvingo- Mutare road work suspended

4 hrs ago | 274 Views

Tax rebate for health staff

4 hrs ago | 264 Views

11 in court for smuggling

4 hrs ago | 178 Views

Medical insurance for Zimbabweans in SA

4 hrs ago | 227 Views

'Payments shall be in US dollars'

4 hrs ago | 617 Views

Understanding Cyclone Idai, associated geomorphological processes

4 hrs ago | 272 Views

Thomas Mapfumo finally leaves for Unites States

4 hrs ago | 401 Views

Minister storms out of YaFM launch, says cannot address 'empty chairs'

4 hrs ago | 367 Views

Express Links Money Transfer donate to Cyclone Idai disaster victims

13 hrs ago | 481 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa praise Warriors for AFCON triumph

13 hrs ago | 2604 Views

Rocks from mountain crush huts in Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 8666 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days