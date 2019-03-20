15-tonne rock falls in Bikita

News / National

by Staff reporter

A HUGE rock estimated to weigh between 10 and 15 tonnes fell from Mapadza Mountain in Bikita on Saturday, sending the community into a panic mode as the incident came shortly after Cyclone Idai left hundreds of people dead and a trail of destruction in Manicaland, parts of Masvingo and Midlands provinces.The Department of Civil Protection Unit, in a statement yesterday, confirmed the rock fall, but said there were no fatalities.According to the DCP, the rock split into two after it plunged in a nearby depression.Meanwhile, Midlands Provincial Affairs minister Larry Mavima said 27 families in Chirumanzu and Chiwundura were rendered homeless nearly a fortnight ago after their homes were destroyed by a Cyclone Idai-induced storm."We have been busy touring areas in the province where the cyclone affected villagers and destroyed property. We have been receiving donations to help the victims who had their crops and property destroyed and we continue to call for more because we intend to parcel out some to Chimanimani and Masvingo as well," he said.In Chiwundura seven families in ward 11 and 20 were left homeless after their homesteads were swept away. Livestock and crops were also destroyed. Gambiza Primary School's two classroom blocks and four staff houses were destroyed.Provincial administrator Abiot Maronge said 20 families in Chirumanzu had their homesteads razed."Several families numbering about 20 were left homeless by the Cyclone Idai in various wards of Chirumanzu district. The Department of Civil Protection is still quantifying the extent of the damages so that help which matches that is rendered. Temporary shelter like tents and food is what is critically needed at the moment," he said.In both Chirumanzu and Chiwundura, no fatalities were recorded.The province had by Friday last week mobilised $260 000 in cash and goods towards the cyclone victims.