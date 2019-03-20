Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Natpharm given 48hrs to get supplies

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The State-appointed agent for the procurement, storage and distribution of medical supplies, the National Pharmaceutical Company of Zimbabwe (Natpharm), has been given 48 hours to approach the local market to procure the required medicine and sundries using RTGS dollars in a move meant to speed up the procurement  process.

The resolution followed recommendations of a meeting held on March 19, 2019, between the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ), the Ministry of Health and Child Care, and Natpharm, in direct response to media coverage following a news clip by Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals' Paediatrics Division head Dr Azza Mashumba.  

Doctors alluded to tender processes slowing procurement according to PRAZ.

"The Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ) noted with concern the news story pertaining to the limited resources in the health sector as covered in the media recently. Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals' Paediatrics Division head, Dr Azza Mashumba, indicated in the news clip that the health officials were operating under very difficult circumstances.  

"Dr Mashumba alluded to tender processes as contributing to acute shortage of medicine and sundries," said PRAZ in a statement.

After rummaging through the issue for an in-depth appreciation of the actual challenge, it emerged that Natpharm, failed to procure the required items in time due to several pending US dollar-based nostro contracts at its disposal.  

"Due to the shortage of foreign currency contracts could not materialise," said PRAZ.

Failure to service the nostro accounts resulted in the shortage of medicine and sundries in public hospitals, leading to an outcry by hospital officials. Exploiting an outcry by hospital officials, a certain company tabled an unsolicited offer amounting to RTGS$76 million worth of medicine and sundries before Natpharm.  

The offer which was brought for usual review by PRAZ's Special Procurement Oversight Committee (SPOC) failed its eligibility test after being found at odds with a section of the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act which calls for cost-effectiveness, fairness, honesty, transparency, and competitiveness.  

"The Special Procurement Oversight Committee on review noted that the procurement process was not as according to Section 4 (a) of the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act (Chapter 22:23) to "ensure that procurement is effected in a manner that is transparent, fair, honest, cost-effective and competitive".

PRAZ together with the Ministry of Health and Child Care observed at the meeting that competitiveness cannot be assessed with a single bid as the assessment entails having many bids for comparison purposes.

In light of the observation the RTGS$76 million offer could not be the means to an end "given the nature of the pharmaceutical market that is mature and has many players".

"The meeting then resolved that in view of the emergency situation in the hospitals Natpharm be given 48 hours to approach the local market to procure the required medicine and sundries using RTGS dollars in a move to speed up the procurement process," said PRAZ.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Bright Matonga fights to overturn US$280k default judgment

21 secs ago | 1 Views

Bulilima RDC to repossess 272 undeveloped stands

51 secs ago | 3 Views

Zanu-PF pulls all stops to win Bulawayo ward

1 min ago | 3 Views

Court orders law firm to freeze client's bank account

2 mins ago | 6 Views

What should be done by government to Obviate Zimbabwe from economic collapse?

10 mins ago | 21 Views

PHOTO: Woman gives birth on a tree

1 hr ago | 789 Views

Witness nails MDC Alliance MP in fake address case

3 hrs ago | 922 Views

Mnangagwa's govt probes US$100m botched deal

3 hrs ago | 1038 Views

Zimbabwe urged to improve dialogue process

3 hrs ago | 574 Views

Joshua Nkomo's absence felt in Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 868 Views

Jet-setting Mnangagwa divides nation

3 hrs ago | 1684 Views

Solution to Zimbabwe's problems is political

3 hrs ago | 615 Views

Slomo has no beef with Macheso

3 hrs ago | 1097 Views

Zimbabwe govt set to ferry fuel by road

3 hrs ago | 887 Views

Zimbabwe fuel crisis hurts business: Mudenda

3 hrs ago | 502 Views

MDC MP Chimina acquitted

3 hrs ago | 367 Views

Mliswa says army should have been used to forcefully remove villagers

3 hrs ago | 788 Views

Hubby kills wife over spanner

3 hrs ago | 525 Views

Nyaradzo eyes UK market

3 hrs ago | 244 Views

'Women politicians are weak,' says MDC Alliance candidate

3 hrs ago | 286 Views

Ncube, Shiri summoned over tobacco auction ruckus

3 hrs ago | 640 Views

'Traditional healer' in court for fraud

3 hrs ago | 333 Views

Biti slams Mnangagwa over foreign travel

3 hrs ago | 344 Views

Natpharm given 48hrs to get supplies

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

Bosso still to get player's clearances

3 hrs ago | 236 Views

'Prophet' jailed for stealing cellphone

3 hrs ago | 225 Views

Government allays Burma Valley flooding fears

3 hrs ago | 314 Views

Woman battling for life after vicious dogs attack

3 hrs ago | 535 Views

Zimbabwe army commended for Idai rescue efforts

3 hrs ago | 182 Views

Kango wants duty hike on gas stoves

3 hrs ago | 385 Views

Woman dies in National Sports Stadium stampede

3 hrs ago | 1019 Views

3 die in kombi, truck collision

3 hrs ago | 271 Views

Mnangagwa leads nation in mourning

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

MDC MP confronts 'poor quality' minister

3 hrs ago | 424 Views

Volcano, floods scare in Bikita and Vumba

3 hrs ago | 613 Views

Masvingo- Mutare road work suspended

3 hrs ago | 256 Views

Tax rebate for health staff

3 hrs ago | 241 Views

11 in court for smuggling

3 hrs ago | 169 Views

Medical insurance for Zimbabweans in SA

3 hrs ago | 210 Views

'Payments shall be in US dollars'

3 hrs ago | 574 Views

Understanding Cyclone Idai, associated geomorphological processes

3 hrs ago | 249 Views

Thomas Mapfumo finally leaves for Unites States

3 hrs ago | 368 Views

Minister storms out of YaFM launch, says cannot address 'empty chairs'

3 hrs ago | 352 Views

Express Links Money Transfer donate to Cyclone Idai disaster victims

13 hrs ago | 479 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa praise Warriors for AFCON triumph

13 hrs ago | 2577 Views

Rocks from mountain crush huts in Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 8540 Views

'Tax reforms to rescue debt-distressed Zimbabwe'

15 hrs ago | 1952 Views

Afreximbank grants Zimbabwe interbank forex trade loan

15 hrs ago | 2157 Views

Sofa not so good

15 hrs ago | 2819 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days