Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ncube, Shiri summoned over tobacco auction ruckus

by newzimbabwe.com
3 hrs ago | Views
PARLIAMENT has summoned Finance and Agriculture ministers to come and clear the air on why government has gone back on promises to pay tobacco farmers 50% of their earnings in United States dollars.

The tobacco marketing season opened last week with grumbles over the low price of the golden leaf at the auction floors.

Prices were pegged at $4,50 per kg on the first day, compared to $4,99 last year.

As if that was not enough to worry about, the central bank reneged on promises this year to pay growers 50% in foreign currency returns and the remaining 50% in real time gross settlement dollars (RTGS).

Goalposts were suddenly shifted when the market opened with farmers being told that all their payments would be made into their RTGS accounts.

The farmers were urged to write letters requesting that 50% be converted into foreign currency.

Speaking in Parliament on Thursday, Wedza North MP David Musabayana requested that ministers – Mthuli Ncube (Finance) and Perrance Shiri (Agriculture) – come to Parliament to explain themselves.

"In that respect," Musabayana said: "I am requesting the Minister of Finance and Economic Development Honourable Ncube to come and give a ministerial statement with regards to why he went back on his word on the promises that he had made to the farmers.

"In the same vein, I am also requesting the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Development to come with a ministerial statement in terms of how the prices of tobacco have gone down, whether he has carried out an investigation or if he is going to put any measures in place to ensure that farmers will not lose the money to be earned from their tobacco."

Leader of the House and Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi was tasked by the Speaker to ensure his colleagues came to Parliament to explain.

Zimbabweans are resentful of the unstable local currency whose value keeps on fluctuating with savings continuously being eroded.

Government has adamantly refused to scrap the currency in place of the more stable United States dollar as the anchor currency.


Source - newzimbabwe.com

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Bright Matonga fights to overturn US$280k default judgment

9 mins ago | 14 Views

Bulilima RDC to repossess 272 undeveloped stands

9 mins ago | 8 Views

Zanu-PF pulls all stops to win Bulawayo ward

10 mins ago | 12 Views

Court orders law firm to freeze client's bank account

10 mins ago | 13 Views

What should be done by government to Obviate Zimbabwe from economic collapse?

18 mins ago | 38 Views

PHOTO: Woman gives birth on a tree

1 hr ago | 945 Views

Witness nails MDC Alliance MP in fake address case

3 hrs ago | 965 Views

Mnangagwa's govt probes US$100m botched deal

3 hrs ago | 1099 Views

Zimbabwe urged to improve dialogue process

3 hrs ago | 599 Views

Joshua Nkomo's absence felt in Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 923 Views

Jet-setting Mnangagwa divides nation

3 hrs ago | 1775 Views

Solution to Zimbabwe's problems is political

3 hrs ago | 640 Views

Slomo has no beef with Macheso

3 hrs ago | 1138 Views

Zimbabwe govt set to ferry fuel by road

3 hrs ago | 934 Views

Zimbabwe fuel crisis hurts business: Mudenda

3 hrs ago | 529 Views

MDC MP Chimina acquitted

3 hrs ago | 376 Views

Mliswa says army should have been used to forcefully remove villagers

3 hrs ago | 823 Views

Hubby kills wife over spanner

3 hrs ago | 548 Views

Nyaradzo eyes UK market

3 hrs ago | 255 Views

'Women politicians are weak,' says MDC Alliance candidate

3 hrs ago | 302 Views

'Traditional healer' in court for fraud

3 hrs ago | 347 Views

Biti slams Mnangagwa over foreign travel

3 hrs ago | 356 Views

Natpharm given 48hrs to get supplies

3 hrs ago | 196 Views

Natpharm given 48hrs to get supplies

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Bosso still to get player's clearances

3 hrs ago | 246 Views

'Prophet' jailed for stealing cellphone

3 hrs ago | 233 Views

Government allays Burma Valley flooding fears

3 hrs ago | 322 Views

Woman battling for life after vicious dogs attack

3 hrs ago | 551 Views

Zimbabwe army commended for Idai rescue efforts

3 hrs ago | 189 Views

Kango wants duty hike on gas stoves

3 hrs ago | 395 Views

Woman dies in National Sports Stadium stampede

3 hrs ago | 1041 Views

3 die in kombi, truck collision

3 hrs ago | 278 Views

Mnangagwa leads nation in mourning

3 hrs ago | 113 Views

MDC MP confronts 'poor quality' minister

3 hrs ago | 443 Views

Volcano, floods scare in Bikita and Vumba

4 hrs ago | 641 Views

Masvingo- Mutare road work suspended

4 hrs ago | 264 Views

Tax rebate for health staff

4 hrs ago | 248 Views

11 in court for smuggling

4 hrs ago | 175 Views

Medical insurance for Zimbabweans in SA

4 hrs ago | 217 Views

'Payments shall be in US dollars'

4 hrs ago | 596 Views

Understanding Cyclone Idai, associated geomorphological processes

4 hrs ago | 260 Views

Thomas Mapfumo finally leaves for Unites States

4 hrs ago | 390 Views

Minister storms out of YaFM launch, says cannot address 'empty chairs'

4 hrs ago | 359 Views

Express Links Money Transfer donate to Cyclone Idai disaster victims

13 hrs ago | 480 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa praise Warriors for AFCON triumph

13 hrs ago | 2589 Views

Rocks from mountain crush huts in Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 8594 Views

'Tax reforms to rescue debt-distressed Zimbabwe'

15 hrs ago | 1964 Views

Afreximbank grants Zimbabwe interbank forex trade loan

15 hrs ago | 2166 Views

Sofa not so good

16 hrs ago | 2826 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days