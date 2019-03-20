Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Women politicians are weak,' says MDC Alliance candidate

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
MDC Alliance's ward 28 candidate for Cowdray Park in Bulawayo, Collet Ndlovu, has triggered a storm with women rights activists after urging residents to rally behind a male candidate, saying women politicians were weak.

Addressing residents at a meet the candidate event jointly organised by Bulawayo Progressive Residents' Association (BPRA), Women Institute for Leadership Development (WILD), Victory Siyanqoba (VS) and Bulawayo Vendors Traders' Association (BVTA), among others, Ndlovu angered female candidates after describing them as weak.

"Women need men in positions of power because they are afraid, hence if crushed, they keep quiet," Ndlovu said.

The sentiments provoked anger among residents who said Ndlovu had failed the community during his 10 years as councillor.

Julia Chilufia said: "We need a councillor who will not abuse office like Ndlovu who was never in his office or at his place of residence because he was busy at beerhalls. He does not want to work with women."

Another resident, Antony Nketa, charged: "Women and youths issues go hand-in-hand and we want a woman who will ensure that the youths are not idle through the establishment of youth centres. Women will address issues of road construction, water challenges and sewerage problems."

At the meeting, residents said challenges which they wanted addressed included the development of youth centres, maternity wards at clinics, de-politicisation of service delivery, construction of roads, among others.

BPRA chairperson Ambrose Sibindi urged residents to vote for a councillor who would represent them well.

Ten out of the 18 aspiring candidates attended the meeting. The seat fell vacant following the death of MDC Alliance councillor Happyson Ncube in December last year.

The voter education programme in ward 28 comes ahead of the by-election set for Saturday.

"We educate them [voters] on the importance of voting and tell them that if one does not vote, it means he or she is endorsing whatever the outcome would be. We also educate on what is needed for them when they are going to vote because some may leave behind their identity particulars or go to wrong polling stations and wear political regalia, which is not allowed. We are also educating residents on the need to desist from fighting, but to allow each other to sell their ideas to the voters during campaigns," Sibindi said.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

SMEs sector to be taxed, says Zimra

5 mins ago | 10 Views

More machinery needed to recover Cyclone Idai bodies

6 mins ago | 5 Views

Bright Matonga fights to overturn US$280k default judgment

15 mins ago | 20 Views

Bulilima RDC to repossess 272 undeveloped stands

15 mins ago | 13 Views

Zanu-PF pulls all stops to win Bulawayo ward

16 mins ago | 22 Views

Court orders law firm to freeze client's bank account

16 mins ago | 30 Views

What should be done by government to Obviate Zimbabwe from economic collapse?

24 mins ago | 56 Views

PHOTO: Woman gives birth on a tree

1 hr ago | 1030 Views

Witness nails MDC Alliance MP in fake address case

3 hrs ago | 996 Views

Mnangagwa's govt probes US$100m botched deal

3 hrs ago | 1135 Views

Zimbabwe urged to improve dialogue process

3 hrs ago | 619 Views

Joshua Nkomo's absence felt in Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 954 Views

Jet-setting Mnangagwa divides nation

3 hrs ago | 1844 Views

Solution to Zimbabwe's problems is political

3 hrs ago | 655 Views

Slomo has no beef with Macheso

3 hrs ago | 1162 Views

Zimbabwe govt set to ferry fuel by road

3 hrs ago | 959 Views

Zimbabwe fuel crisis hurts business: Mudenda

3 hrs ago | 542 Views

MDC MP Chimina acquitted

3 hrs ago | 386 Views

Mliswa says army should have been used to forcefully remove villagers

3 hrs ago | 846 Views

Hubby kills wife over spanner

3 hrs ago | 568 Views

Nyaradzo eyes UK market

3 hrs ago | 260 Views

Ncube, Shiri summoned over tobacco auction ruckus

3 hrs ago | 672 Views

'Traditional healer' in court for fraud

3 hrs ago | 355 Views

Biti slams Mnangagwa over foreign travel

3 hrs ago | 362 Views

Natpharm given 48hrs to get supplies

3 hrs ago | 202 Views

Natpharm given 48hrs to get supplies

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

Bosso still to get player's clearances

3 hrs ago | 248 Views

'Prophet' jailed for stealing cellphone

4 hrs ago | 236 Views

Government allays Burma Valley flooding fears

4 hrs ago | 327 Views

Woman battling for life after vicious dogs attack

4 hrs ago | 563 Views

Zimbabwe army commended for Idai rescue efforts

4 hrs ago | 190 Views

Kango wants duty hike on gas stoves

4 hrs ago | 402 Views

Woman dies in National Sports Stadium stampede

4 hrs ago | 1062 Views

3 die in kombi, truck collision

4 hrs ago | 281 Views

Mnangagwa leads nation in mourning

4 hrs ago | 114 Views

MDC MP confronts 'poor quality' minister

4 hrs ago | 447 Views

Volcano, floods scare in Bikita and Vumba

4 hrs ago | 654 Views

Masvingo- Mutare road work suspended

4 hrs ago | 270 Views

Tax rebate for health staff

4 hrs ago | 258 Views

11 in court for smuggling

4 hrs ago | 177 Views

Medical insurance for Zimbabweans in SA

4 hrs ago | 224 Views

'Payments shall be in US dollars'

4 hrs ago | 611 Views

Understanding Cyclone Idai, associated geomorphological processes

4 hrs ago | 267 Views

Thomas Mapfumo finally leaves for Unites States

4 hrs ago | 396 Views

Minister storms out of YaFM launch, says cannot address 'empty chairs'

4 hrs ago | 363 Views

Express Links Money Transfer donate to Cyclone Idai disaster victims

13 hrs ago | 480 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa praise Warriors for AFCON triumph

13 hrs ago | 2598 Views

Rocks from mountain crush huts in Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 8638 Views

'Tax reforms to rescue debt-distressed Zimbabwe'

16 hrs ago | 1966 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days