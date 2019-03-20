Hubby kills wife over spanner

News / National

by Staff reporter

SIXTY-FIVE-YEAR-OLD Eliphas Toziva from Shurugwi recently fatally stabbed his wife, Engeline Marecha (age unknown), for lending their neighbour a spanner without his consent.Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Joel Goko confirmed the incident and said investigations were underway.Circumstances are that on Thursday last week, Toziva was with his now-deceased wife at their homestead in Chemhere village under Chief Nhema, Shurugwi.A misunderstanding arose over the spanner borrowed by a neighbour, which had not been returned. The dispute resulted in a fist fight between the two.Toziva allegedly drew a knife and stabbed his wife once on the chest and left her lying unconscious as he fled the scene.A fellow villager, Davison Mamombe, discovered the deceased lying in a pool of blood near the kitchen hut and alerted the police.