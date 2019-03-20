Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe govt set to ferry fuel by road

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
GOVERNMENT is considering bringing in fuel by road after Cyclone Idai flattened Mozambique's port city of Beira linking the country's fuel pipeline.

The port, which houses the control room which pumps fuel into the pipeline, was the worst affected with reports suggesting that more than 90% of the city had been destroyed when the tropical storm made landfall on March 14.

As a result, fuel supplies to Zimbabwe via the pipeline have been suspended causing supply gaps and long queues at service stations.

Cyclone Idai left a trail of destruction and killed hundreds of people in Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Malawi.

"The pipeline has not been affected, it is intact. The pipeline itself has not been affected. What has been affected on the Beira side is the pump station to pump the fuel into the pipeline, which is why I am saying they are now working on something there. But, we as government we are not just sitting…" Ministry of Energy and Power Development acting permanent secretary Benson Munyaradzi told NewsDay, at the weekend.

". . . but in case the damage was very severe and at this moment they (Companhiado De Pipeline Mozambique-Zimbabwe (CPMZ)) are still analysing, we are already working on other means of bringing in fuel. For example, you know that you can bring in fuel by road?"

Mozambique operates the CPMZ pipeline from the coastal town of Beira to Feruka in Mutare while the National Oil and Infrastructure Company operates the Feruka Pipeline from Mutare to Mabvuku or Msasa depots in Harare.

"We, as ministry, are in constant contact with CPMZ, who are managing the pipeline from Mozambique to Zimbabwe as well as the pumping station from Beira. The pump station was affected, but I think it was only the control room that was affected a bit, but within the next week they (CPMZ) would have resumed pumping," he said.

Despite the apparent shortages, authorities in Zimbabwe still insist that the country has enough fuel stocks.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

SMEs sector to be taxed, says Zimra

6 mins ago | 11 Views

More machinery needed to recover Cyclone Idai bodies

6 mins ago | 5 Views

Bright Matonga fights to overturn US$280k default judgment

15 mins ago | 21 Views

Bulilima RDC to repossess 272 undeveloped stands

15 mins ago | 13 Views

Zanu-PF pulls all stops to win Bulawayo ward

16 mins ago | 22 Views

Court orders law firm to freeze client's bank account

17 mins ago | 31 Views

What should be done by government to Obviate Zimbabwe from economic collapse?

25 mins ago | 56 Views

PHOTO: Woman gives birth on a tree

1 hr ago | 1034 Views

Witness nails MDC Alliance MP in fake address case

3 hrs ago | 998 Views

Mnangagwa's govt probes US$100m botched deal

3 hrs ago | 1136 Views

Zimbabwe urged to improve dialogue process

3 hrs ago | 619 Views

Joshua Nkomo's absence felt in Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 957 Views

Jet-setting Mnangagwa divides nation

3 hrs ago | 1844 Views

Solution to Zimbabwe's problems is political

3 hrs ago | 655 Views

Slomo has no beef with Macheso

3 hrs ago | 1166 Views

Zimbabwe fuel crisis hurts business: Mudenda

3 hrs ago | 542 Views

MDC MP Chimina acquitted

3 hrs ago | 386 Views

Mliswa says army should have been used to forcefully remove villagers

3 hrs ago | 847 Views

Hubby kills wife over spanner

3 hrs ago | 569 Views

Nyaradzo eyes UK market

3 hrs ago | 260 Views

'Women politicians are weak,' says MDC Alliance candidate

3 hrs ago | 308 Views

Ncube, Shiri summoned over tobacco auction ruckus

3 hrs ago | 673 Views

'Traditional healer' in court for fraud

3 hrs ago | 356 Views

Biti slams Mnangagwa over foreign travel

3 hrs ago | 363 Views

Natpharm given 48hrs to get supplies

3 hrs ago | 202 Views

Natpharm given 48hrs to get supplies

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

Bosso still to get player's clearances

4 hrs ago | 248 Views

'Prophet' jailed for stealing cellphone

4 hrs ago | 236 Views

Government allays Burma Valley flooding fears

4 hrs ago | 327 Views

Woman battling for life after vicious dogs attack

4 hrs ago | 563 Views

Zimbabwe army commended for Idai rescue efforts

4 hrs ago | 190 Views

Kango wants duty hike on gas stoves

4 hrs ago | 403 Views

Woman dies in National Sports Stadium stampede

4 hrs ago | 1063 Views

3 die in kombi, truck collision

4 hrs ago | 281 Views

Mnangagwa leads nation in mourning

4 hrs ago | 114 Views

MDC MP confronts 'poor quality' minister

4 hrs ago | 448 Views

Volcano, floods scare in Bikita and Vumba

4 hrs ago | 654 Views

Masvingo- Mutare road work suspended

4 hrs ago | 271 Views

Tax rebate for health staff

4 hrs ago | 258 Views

11 in court for smuggling

4 hrs ago | 177 Views

Medical insurance for Zimbabweans in SA

4 hrs ago | 224 Views

'Payments shall be in US dollars'

4 hrs ago | 611 Views

Understanding Cyclone Idai, associated geomorphological processes

4 hrs ago | 267 Views

Thomas Mapfumo finally leaves for Unites States

4 hrs ago | 397 Views

Minister storms out of YaFM launch, says cannot address 'empty chairs'

4 hrs ago | 364 Views

Express Links Money Transfer donate to Cyclone Idai disaster victims

13 hrs ago | 480 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa praise Warriors for AFCON triumph

13 hrs ago | 2598 Views

Rocks from mountain crush huts in Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 8641 Views

'Tax reforms to rescue debt-distressed Zimbabwe'

16 hrs ago | 1966 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days