Solution to Zimbabwe's problems is political

News / National

by Staff reporter

Internationally - acclaimed local economist Tony Hawkins says Zimbabwe's economic revival hinges on the building of consensus between the ruling Zanu-PF and the country's main opposition MDC.Hawkins, an economics professor who founded the Graduate School Management at the University of Zimbabwe, made the remarks at a recent breakfast meeting hosted by the Institute of Directors Zimbabwe (IoDZ) to unpack the latest Monetary Policy Statement delivered by Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor John Mangudya.Meanwhile, renowned human rights lawyer from Sudan, Yasmin Sooka has challenged Zimbabwe to take a cue from other African countries that have successfully managed to handle their political crisis through an effective national dialogue process.The advice by Sooka, the former chairperson of the Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan come at a time President Mnangagwa recently called for national dialogue among political parties in the country.