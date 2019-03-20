Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Solution to Zimbabwe's problems is political

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Internationally - acclaimed local economist Tony Hawkins says Zimbabwe's economic revival hinges on the building of consensus between the ruling Zanu-PF and the country's main opposition MDC.

Hawkins, an economics professor who founded the Graduate School Management at the University of Zimbabwe, made the remarks at a recent breakfast meeting hosted by the Institute of Directors Zimbabwe (IoDZ) to unpack the latest Monetary Policy Statement delivered by Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor John Mangudya.

Meanwhile, renowned human rights lawyer from Sudan, Yasmin Sooka has challenged Zimbabwe to take a cue from other African countries that have successfully managed to handle their political crisis through an effective national dialogue process.

The advice by Sooka, the former chairperson of the Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan come at a time President Mnangagwa recently called for national dialogue among political parties in the country.

Source - Daily News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

SMEs sector to be taxed, says Zimra

8 mins ago | 13 Views

More machinery needed to recover Cyclone Idai bodies

8 mins ago | 8 Views

Bright Matonga fights to overturn US$280k default judgment

17 mins ago | 29 Views

Bulilima RDC to repossess 272 undeveloped stands

18 mins ago | 15 Views

Zanu-PF pulls all stops to win Bulawayo ward

18 mins ago | 30 Views

Court orders law firm to freeze client's bank account

19 mins ago | 36 Views

What should be done by government to Obviate Zimbabwe from economic collapse?

27 mins ago | 64 Views

PHOTO: Woman gives birth on a tree

1 hr ago | 1065 Views

Witness nails MDC Alliance MP in fake address case

3 hrs ago | 1009 Views

Mnangagwa's govt probes US$100m botched deal

3 hrs ago | 1151 Views

Zimbabwe urged to improve dialogue process

3 hrs ago | 626 Views

Joshua Nkomo's absence felt in Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 962 Views

Jet-setting Mnangagwa divides nation

3 hrs ago | 1869 Views

Slomo has no beef with Macheso

3 hrs ago | 1180 Views

Zimbabwe govt set to ferry fuel by road

3 hrs ago | 972 Views

Zimbabwe fuel crisis hurts business: Mudenda

3 hrs ago | 551 Views

MDC MP Chimina acquitted

3 hrs ago | 391 Views

Mliswa says army should have been used to forcefully remove villagers

3 hrs ago | 857 Views

Hubby kills wife over spanner

3 hrs ago | 576 Views

Nyaradzo eyes UK market

3 hrs ago | 263 Views

'Women politicians are weak,' says MDC Alliance candidate

3 hrs ago | 309 Views

Ncube, Shiri summoned over tobacco auction ruckus

3 hrs ago | 682 Views

'Traditional healer' in court for fraud

3 hrs ago | 360 Views

Biti slams Mnangagwa over foreign travel

4 hrs ago | 370 Views

Natpharm given 48hrs to get supplies

4 hrs ago | 203 Views

Natpharm given 48hrs to get supplies

4 hrs ago | 119 Views

Bosso still to get player's clearances

4 hrs ago | 250 Views

'Prophet' jailed for stealing cellphone

4 hrs ago | 237 Views

Government allays Burma Valley flooding fears

4 hrs ago | 330 Views

Woman battling for life after vicious dogs attack

4 hrs ago | 570 Views

Zimbabwe army commended for Idai rescue efforts

4 hrs ago | 192 Views

Kango wants duty hike on gas stoves

4 hrs ago | 407 Views

Woman dies in National Sports Stadium stampede

4 hrs ago | 1072 Views

3 die in kombi, truck collision

4 hrs ago | 283 Views

Mnangagwa leads nation in mourning

4 hrs ago | 114 Views

MDC MP confronts 'poor quality' minister

4 hrs ago | 452 Views

Volcano, floods scare in Bikita and Vumba

4 hrs ago | 663 Views

Masvingo- Mutare road work suspended

4 hrs ago | 274 Views

Tax rebate for health staff

4 hrs ago | 262 Views

11 in court for smuggling

4 hrs ago | 177 Views

Medical insurance for Zimbabweans in SA

4 hrs ago | 227 Views

'Payments shall be in US dollars'

4 hrs ago | 616 Views

Understanding Cyclone Idai, associated geomorphological processes

4 hrs ago | 271 Views

Thomas Mapfumo finally leaves for Unites States

4 hrs ago | 399 Views

Minister storms out of YaFM launch, says cannot address 'empty chairs'

4 hrs ago | 366 Views

Express Links Money Transfer donate to Cyclone Idai disaster victims

13 hrs ago | 480 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa praise Warriors for AFCON triumph

13 hrs ago | 2602 Views

Rocks from mountain crush huts in Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 8661 Views

'Tax reforms to rescue debt-distressed Zimbabwe'

16 hrs ago | 1972 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days