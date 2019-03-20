News / National
Jet-setting Mnangagwa divides nation
Opinion is sharply divided over President Emmerson Mnangagwa's costly foreign trips at a time the country is mourning the death of more than 200 Cyclone Idai victims. Following the tragedy about a fortnight ago, Mnangagwa declared the calamity a national disaster. He also dedicated two days of national mourning.
Top MDC official and MP, Tendai Biti has slammed President Emmerson Mnangagwa for leaving for a SADC event in Angola when the nation was still mourning the loss of over 200 lives through the recent Cyclone Idai disaster.
President Mnangagwa declared Saturday and Sunday as days to mourn the victims of the harsh weather phenomenon which hit Manicaland's Chimanimani and Chipinge area, among some areas in Manicaland.
Mnangagwa left for Angola to attend the official opening of the inaugural commemoration of the Southern Africa Liberation Day.
Biti, once Finance Minister felt the President should have stayed to superintend over the coordination of relief efforts.
"So the usurper declares 2 days of mourning. Our people did not require mourning. They required effective disaster management. They required schools to be closed & communities evacuated. This did not happen. Then the usurper has the indecency of running away during mourning. #Shame," Biti said via his twitter page.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has hired a luxurious private jet for over a week despite growing concerns over his profligate spending, it has been revealed.
Presidential spokesperson George Charamba told The Standard in an exclusive interview yesterday that the Airbus A318-100, which flew seven hours and 16 minutes from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday to be in position in Harare before Mnangagwa's flight to Bulawayo on Thursday, remained in the country ahead of another foreign trip by Mnangagwa to South Africa tomorrow.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has hired a luxurious private jet for over a week despite growing concerns over his profligate spending, it has been revealed.
Presidential spokesperson George Charamba told The Standard in an exclusive interview yesterday that the Airbus A318-100, which flew seven hours and 16 minutes from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday to be in position in Harare before Mnangagwa's flight to Bulawayo on Thursday, remained in the country ahead of another foreign trip by Mnangagwa to South Africa tomorrow.
Source - Daily News