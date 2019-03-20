Joshua Nkomo's absence felt in Zanu-PF

News / National

by Staff reporter

Nearly two decades after his death, Zanu-PF says it misses Joshua Nkomo's extraordinary skill in uniting the nation and mobilising votes for the ruling party.The late revered vice president passed away on July 1, 1999.Over the weekend, Vice President Kembo Mohadi said Zanu-PF has struggled to win the hearts and minds of the urban voters in the second city since the demise of Father Zimbabwe- as Nkomo was affectionately known.