News / National
Zimbabwe urged to improve dialogue process
3 hrs ago | Views
Renowned human rights lawyer from Sudan, Yasmin Sooka has challenged Zimbabwe to take a cue from other African countries that have successfully managed to handle their political crisis through an effective national dialogue process.
The advice by Sooka, the former chairperson of the Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan come at a time President Mnangagwa recently called for national dialogue among political parties in the country.
More to follow....
More to follow....
Source - Daily News