Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe urged to improve dialogue process

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Renowned human rights lawyer from Sudan, Yasmin Sooka has challenged Zimbabwe to take a cue from other African countries that have successfully managed to handle their political crisis through an effective national dialogue process.

The advice by Sooka, the former chairperson of the Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan come at a time President Mnangagwa recently called for national dialogue among political parties in the country.

More to follow....

Source - Daily News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

SMEs sector to be taxed, says Zimra

8 mins ago | 13 Views

More machinery needed to recover Cyclone Idai bodies

9 mins ago | 9 Views

Bright Matonga fights to overturn US$280k default judgment

18 mins ago | 30 Views

Bulilima RDC to repossess 272 undeveloped stands

18 mins ago | 16 Views

Zanu-PF pulls all stops to win Bulawayo ward

19 mins ago | 32 Views

Court orders law firm to freeze client's bank account

19 mins ago | 38 Views

What should be done by government to Obviate Zimbabwe from economic collapse?

27 mins ago | 65 Views

PHOTO: Woman gives birth on a tree

1 hr ago | 1070 Views

Witness nails MDC Alliance MP in fake address case

3 hrs ago | 1012 Views

Mnangagwa's govt probes US$100m botched deal

3 hrs ago | 1154 Views

Joshua Nkomo's absence felt in Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 963 Views

Jet-setting Mnangagwa divides nation

3 hrs ago | 1876 Views

Solution to Zimbabwe's problems is political

3 hrs ago | 662 Views

Slomo has no beef with Macheso

3 hrs ago | 1181 Views

Zimbabwe govt set to ferry fuel by road

3 hrs ago | 974 Views

Zimbabwe fuel crisis hurts business: Mudenda

3 hrs ago | 553 Views

MDC MP Chimina acquitted

3 hrs ago | 394 Views

Mliswa says army should have been used to forcefully remove villagers

3 hrs ago | 859 Views

Hubby kills wife over spanner

3 hrs ago | 576 Views

Nyaradzo eyes UK market

3 hrs ago | 263 Views

'Women politicians are weak,' says MDC Alliance candidate

3 hrs ago | 310 Views

Ncube, Shiri summoned over tobacco auction ruckus

3 hrs ago | 683 Views

'Traditional healer' in court for fraud

4 hrs ago | 360 Views

Biti slams Mnangagwa over foreign travel

4 hrs ago | 372 Views

Natpharm given 48hrs to get supplies

4 hrs ago | 204 Views

Natpharm given 48hrs to get supplies

4 hrs ago | 119 Views

Bosso still to get player's clearances

4 hrs ago | 251 Views

'Prophet' jailed for stealing cellphone

4 hrs ago | 237 Views

Government allays Burma Valley flooding fears

4 hrs ago | 330 Views

Woman battling for life after vicious dogs attack

4 hrs ago | 572 Views

Zimbabwe army commended for Idai rescue efforts

4 hrs ago | 192 Views

Kango wants duty hike on gas stoves

4 hrs ago | 408 Views

Woman dies in National Sports Stadium stampede

4 hrs ago | 1072 Views

3 die in kombi, truck collision

4 hrs ago | 283 Views

Mnangagwa leads nation in mourning

4 hrs ago | 115 Views

MDC MP confronts 'poor quality' minister

4 hrs ago | 452 Views

Volcano, floods scare in Bikita and Vumba

4 hrs ago | 665 Views

Masvingo- Mutare road work suspended

4 hrs ago | 274 Views

Tax rebate for health staff

4 hrs ago | 263 Views

11 in court for smuggling

4 hrs ago | 177 Views

Medical insurance for Zimbabweans in SA

4 hrs ago | 227 Views

'Payments shall be in US dollars'

4 hrs ago | 616 Views

Understanding Cyclone Idai, associated geomorphological processes

4 hrs ago | 271 Views

Thomas Mapfumo finally leaves for Unites States

4 hrs ago | 400 Views

Minister storms out of YaFM launch, says cannot address 'empty chairs'

4 hrs ago | 367 Views

Express Links Money Transfer donate to Cyclone Idai disaster victims

13 hrs ago | 481 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa praise Warriors for AFCON triumph

13 hrs ago | 2602 Views

Rocks from mountain crush huts in Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 8665 Views

'Tax reforms to rescue debt-distressed Zimbabwe'

16 hrs ago | 1973 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days