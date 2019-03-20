Latest News Editor's Choice


Witness nails MDC Alliance MP in fake address case

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
THE trial of Mt Pleasant legislator Samuel Banda (MDC Alliance) for violating the Electoral Act continued last Friday with another state witness Mr Isaac Chidavaenzi saying Banda apologised to him for fraudulently using his address.

Banda was arrested last year for providing a false address during the national Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) exercise.

Prosecuting, Mr Peter Kachirika told the court that Banda allegedly misrepresented to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) that he lived in Mt Pleasant, Harare during the Ewa exercise.

He contested for the Mt Pleasant House of Assembly which he won.

The address in question is No, 34 Waller Avenue, Mt Pleasant, Harare.

Mr Worship Dumba a candidate in the Mt Pleasant parliamentary elections reported the matter.

Banda appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Learnmore Mapiye and the trial will continue on April 5.

In his evidence in chief, Mr Chidavaenzi who also contested for the Mt Pleasant seat told the court that Banda approached him twice after he had reported to the MDC Alliance vice president Mr Morgen Komichi.

"The first time I heard Banda had used my address No 34 Waller Avenue, Mt Pleasant was three weeks before elections when he had taken part in a radio show.

"Thereafter, Banda visited my house and asked me if we would make a pact that if either one of us lost, the loser would work with the winner.

"The second time, Banda came around, he said 'Sorry old man for using your address, it was not my doing but that of my campaign manager," said Mr Chidavaenzi.

Banda's lawyer Mr Job Sikala accused Mr Chidavaenzi of being a bitter loser.

Chidavaenzi denied the allegations saying there was no bad blood between him and Banda.

"I do not believe I nailed anyone because when the CIO agents came to my house and I just stated facts. I wanted to withdraw the case, but the police told me that I was not the complainant and the State can only withdraw the case," said Chidavaenzi.



Source - the herald

