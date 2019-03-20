Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Court orders law firm to freeze client's bank account

by Staff reporter
5 secs ago | Views
THE High Court has ordered a local law firm, G N Mlotshwa and Company Legal Practitioners to freeze its client, A F Phillips and Company (Pvt) Ltd's bank account to enable FBC Bank to finalise its legal battle with the company.

The court order came after FBC Bank sought a garnishee order from the court to recover US$1 141 260,36 from A F Phillips and Company, whose funds are currently held in G N Mlotshwa and Company law firm's trust account.

"Whereupon after reading documents filed of record and hearing counsel, it is ordered by consent that the first respondent be and is hereby interdicted from dissipating, disposing or distributing the funds it is holding for and on behalf of the second respondent in trust until the final determination of garnishee proceedings between the applicant and respondents under HC2097/19," High Court judge Justice Mary Zimba-Dube ruled.

In its founding affidavit, FBC Bank said sometime in March 2016, it obtained a court order against A F Phillips and Company together with the latter's co-debtors under case number HC 377/15. The bank further said the granted court order was, inter alia, for the payment of US$1 141 260,36 together with interest thereon at the prescribed rate of 35% per annum calculated from April 1, 2014 to the date of payment in full plus legal costs.

However, since the granting of the court order, the bank said A F Phillips and its co-debtors have not complied with the judgment, hence the decision to petition the court for a garnishee order.

"It is against this background that the applicant (FBC Bank) seeks a garnishee order against the second respondent (A F Phillips and Company) to recover the sum owed to it by the first respondent (G N Mlotshwa and Company Legal Practitioners) … the first respondent should, therefore, show cause why funds held in trust by the second respondent should not be attached in satisfaction of the debt," the bank said.

When the matter was brought before Justice Zimba-Dube, the parties consented to the granting of the sought court order.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

What should be done by government to Obviate Zimbabwe from economic collapse?

8 mins ago | 13 Views

PHOTO: Woman gives birth on a tree

1 hr ago | 754 Views

Witness nails MDC Alliance MP in fake address case

3 hrs ago | 913 Views

Mnangagwa's govt probes US$100m botched deal

3 hrs ago | 1028 Views

Zimbabwe urged to improve dialogue process

3 hrs ago | 569 Views

Joshua Nkomo's absence felt in Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 855 Views

Jet-setting Mnangagwa divides nation

3 hrs ago | 1663 Views

Solution to Zimbabwe's problems is political

3 hrs ago | 598 Views

Slomo has no beef with Macheso

3 hrs ago | 1088 Views

Zimbabwe govt set to ferry fuel by road

3 hrs ago | 879 Views

Zimbabwe fuel crisis hurts business: Mudenda

3 hrs ago | 500 Views

MDC MP Chimina acquitted

3 hrs ago | 363 Views

Mliswa says army should have been used to forcefully remove villagers

3 hrs ago | 775 Views

Hubby kills wife over spanner

3 hrs ago | 519 Views

Nyaradzo eyes UK market

3 hrs ago | 241 Views

'Women politicians are weak,' says MDC Alliance candidate

3 hrs ago | 282 Views

Ncube, Shiri summoned over tobacco auction ruckus

3 hrs ago | 638 Views

'Traditional healer' in court for fraud

3 hrs ago | 329 Views

Biti slams Mnangagwa over foreign travel

3 hrs ago | 343 Views

Natpharm given 48hrs to get supplies

3 hrs ago | 185 Views

Natpharm given 48hrs to get supplies

3 hrs ago | 113 Views

Bosso still to get player's clearances

3 hrs ago | 232 Views

'Prophet' jailed for stealing cellphone

3 hrs ago | 224 Views

Government allays Burma Valley flooding fears

3 hrs ago | 313 Views

Woman battling for life after vicious dogs attack

3 hrs ago | 534 Views

Zimbabwe army commended for Idai rescue efforts

3 hrs ago | 182 Views

Kango wants duty hike on gas stoves

3 hrs ago | 382 Views

Woman dies in National Sports Stadium stampede

3 hrs ago | 1007 Views

3 die in kombi, truck collision

3 hrs ago | 271 Views

Mnangagwa leads nation in mourning

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

MDC MP confronts 'poor quality' minister

3 hrs ago | 419 Views

Volcano, floods scare in Bikita and Vumba

3 hrs ago | 610 Views

Masvingo- Mutare road work suspended

3 hrs ago | 251 Views

Tax rebate for health staff

3 hrs ago | 238 Views

11 in court for smuggling

3 hrs ago | 169 Views

Medical insurance for Zimbabweans in SA

3 hrs ago | 208 Views

'Payments shall be in US dollars'

3 hrs ago | 567 Views

Understanding Cyclone Idai, associated geomorphological processes

3 hrs ago | 245 Views

Thomas Mapfumo finally leaves for Unites States

3 hrs ago | 362 Views

Minister storms out of YaFM launch, says cannot address 'empty chairs'

3 hrs ago | 347 Views

Express Links Money Transfer donate to Cyclone Idai disaster victims

13 hrs ago | 479 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa praise Warriors for AFCON triumph

13 hrs ago | 2574 Views

Rocks from mountain crush huts in Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 8530 Views

'Tax reforms to rescue debt-distressed Zimbabwe'

15 hrs ago | 1952 Views

Afreximbank grants Zimbabwe interbank forex trade loan

15 hrs ago | 2156 Views

Sofa not so good

15 hrs ago | 2818 Views

Zimbabwe volcano fears

15 hrs ago | 7312 Views

Mnangagwa goes Biblical: 'Zimbabwe accepts will of God'

15 hrs ago | 1970 Views

Open letter to President Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 2545 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days