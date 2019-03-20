Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

SMEs sector to be taxed, says Zimra

by Staff reporter
36 secs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) will soon be incorporating the small to medium enterprises sector into the tax collection system in line with efforts to broaden the revenue collection base.

ZIMRA Executive Assistant to the Commissioner General Mr john Chakasikwa told journalists attending a one week media training workshop in Vumba that the SMEs sector will also form the basis for broadening the revenue generation base.

He also challenged journalists to expose smuggling activities, tax evasion and smuggling at border posts.    


Source - zbc

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

More machinery needed to recover Cyclone Idai bodies

1 min ago | 0 Views

Bright Matonga fights to overturn US$280k default judgment

10 mins ago | 14 Views

Bulilima RDC to repossess 272 undeveloped stands

10 mins ago | 10 Views

Zanu-PF pulls all stops to win Bulawayo ward

11 mins ago | 14 Views

Court orders law firm to freeze client's bank account

11 mins ago | 17 Views

What should be done by government to Obviate Zimbabwe from economic collapse?

19 mins ago | 40 Views

PHOTO: Woman gives birth on a tree

1 hr ago | 964 Views

Witness nails MDC Alliance MP in fake address case

3 hrs ago | 969 Views

Mnangagwa's govt probes US$100m botched deal

3 hrs ago | 1105 Views

Zimbabwe urged to improve dialogue process

3 hrs ago | 607 Views

Joshua Nkomo's absence felt in Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 936 Views

Jet-setting Mnangagwa divides nation

3 hrs ago | 1791 Views

Solution to Zimbabwe's problems is political

3 hrs ago | 641 Views

Slomo has no beef with Macheso

3 hrs ago | 1140 Views

Zimbabwe govt set to ferry fuel by road

3 hrs ago | 939 Views

Zimbabwe fuel crisis hurts business: Mudenda

3 hrs ago | 533 Views

MDC MP Chimina acquitted

3 hrs ago | 379 Views

Mliswa says army should have been used to forcefully remove villagers

3 hrs ago | 826 Views

Hubby kills wife over spanner

3 hrs ago | 549 Views

Nyaradzo eyes UK market

3 hrs ago | 256 Views

'Women politicians are weak,' says MDC Alliance candidate

3 hrs ago | 303 Views

Ncube, Shiri summoned over tobacco auction ruckus

3 hrs ago | 658 Views

'Traditional healer' in court for fraud

3 hrs ago | 350 Views

Biti slams Mnangagwa over foreign travel

3 hrs ago | 357 Views

Natpharm given 48hrs to get supplies

3 hrs ago | 197 Views

Natpharm given 48hrs to get supplies

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Bosso still to get player's clearances

3 hrs ago | 246 Views

'Prophet' jailed for stealing cellphone

3 hrs ago | 234 Views

Government allays Burma Valley flooding fears

3 hrs ago | 324 Views

Woman battling for life after vicious dogs attack

3 hrs ago | 554 Views

Zimbabwe army commended for Idai rescue efforts

3 hrs ago | 189 Views

Kango wants duty hike on gas stoves

3 hrs ago | 396 Views

Woman dies in National Sports Stadium stampede

3 hrs ago | 1043 Views

3 die in kombi, truck collision

3 hrs ago | 278 Views

Mnangagwa leads nation in mourning

3 hrs ago | 113 Views

MDC MP confronts 'poor quality' minister

4 hrs ago | 444 Views

Volcano, floods scare in Bikita and Vumba

4 hrs ago | 643 Views

Masvingo- Mutare road work suspended

4 hrs ago | 267 Views

Tax rebate for health staff

4 hrs ago | 250 Views

11 in court for smuggling

4 hrs ago | 176 Views

Medical insurance for Zimbabweans in SA

4 hrs ago | 219 Views

'Payments shall be in US dollars'

4 hrs ago | 597 Views

Understanding Cyclone Idai, associated geomorphological processes

4 hrs ago | 260 Views

Thomas Mapfumo finally leaves for Unites States

4 hrs ago | 390 Views

Minister storms out of YaFM launch, says cannot address 'empty chairs'

4 hrs ago | 360 Views

Express Links Money Transfer donate to Cyclone Idai disaster victims

13 hrs ago | 480 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa praise Warriors for AFCON triumph

13 hrs ago | 2592 Views

Rocks from mountain crush huts in Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 8601 Views

'Tax reforms to rescue debt-distressed Zimbabwe'

15 hrs ago | 1964 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days