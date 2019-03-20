SMEs sector to be taxed, says Zimra

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) will soon be incorporating the small to medium enterprises sector into the tax collection system in line with efforts to broaden the revenue collection base.ZIMRA Executive Assistant to the Commissioner General Mr john Chakasikwa told journalists attending a one week media training workshop in Vumba that the SMEs sector will also form the basis for broadening the revenue generation base.He also challenged journalists to expose smuggling activities, tax evasion and smuggling at border posts.